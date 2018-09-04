Log in
Global UAV Flight Training & Simulation Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

The "Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market - Segmented By Product Type, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAV is steadily replacing the conventional manned aircraft in various civilian and military fields. However, the market is facing a shortage of skilled and certified UAV pilots, especially in the civilian sector. This aspect is fueling the demand for UAV flight simulators all over the world.

The increased application of UAVs for military purposes is increasing the need for training to UAV operators, which, in turn, is increasing the need for UAV flight training and simulation in the years to come.

The market is poised to undergo a rapid expansion during the forecast period, especially in the North American and European markets. The increased use of UAVs, globally, over commercial enterprises has prompted increased R&D in various countries.

The US, Japan, France, and Germany are some countries witnessing high activity in the untapped civilian UAV market. These countries' UAV markets (and the dependent simulation markets) are expected to show a strong growth rate during the forecast period.

The Middle East & African region is a nascent market. It could become a viable market for non-recreational civilian purposes, subject to the government reducing regulatory norms and relaxing UAV flight rules.

Major Market Development

Explotrain LLC, a company which develops battlefield simulation systems for training purposes has developed Explodrone, a realistic drone-based Improvised Explosive Device simulation system for training purposes.

The technology is seen as vital for the US led coalition fighting terrorist organizations in the Middle-East which have deployed UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) as a means to deliver IEDs.

The product developed by Explotrain will be used by troops for live training, testing and evaluation to deal with the threats posed by drones carrying IEDs.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview & Trends

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global UAV Flight Training & Simulation Market Segmented by Application

6. Global UAV Flight Training & Simulation Market Segmented by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Key Vendor Analysis

  • CAE
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • L-3 Link Simulation & Training
  • Simlat
  • BAE Systems
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Textron Systems
  • Thales Training & Simulation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzhsdp/global_uav_flight?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
