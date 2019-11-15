Global UHD TV Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Popularity of Curved UHD TV to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global UHD TV market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 28% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global UHD TV market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The reduction in the average selling price (ASP) of UHD TVs is one of the major factors driving market growth. Many cheaper and lesser-known brands are introducing UHD TVs packed with more advanced features compared to expensive branded TVs. In addition, the decline in the cost of displays has also resulted in the reduction of ASP of UHD TVs. Moreover, the growing competition in the market is expected to further reduce the ASP of UHD TVs during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in popularity of curved UHD TV will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global UHD TV Market: Rise in Popularity of Curved UHD TV

Many prominent players are launching curved UHD TVs in the market. These TVs come with classy aesthetics and offer an immersive viewing experience. During the forecast period, many players in the market are expected to continue innovating and launching a wide range of curved UHD TVs at reduced prices. The rising popularity of curved UHD TVs is expected to boost market growth.

“The advent of 8K UHD TVs and increased demand for smart TVs will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global UHD TV Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global UHD TV market by resolution (4K and 8K), screen size (40-49 inches, 50-59 inches, 60-69 inches, and 70 inches and above), display type (LED, OLED, and QLED), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of a large base of TV manufacturers in the region.

