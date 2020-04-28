Global UPS Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd. | Technavio

The UPS market is poised to grow by USD 5.71 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UPS Market 2020-2024

Read the 158-page report with TOC on "UPS Market Analysis Report by Application (non-residential and residential), Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rise in data center infrastructure. In addition, the growing use of lithium-ion batteries in UPS systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the UPS Market.

Data centers provide a wide range of services such as cloud computing and data storage. As a result, they are emerging as an invaluable asset for organizations of all sizes and industries. In addition, data center operators are significantly increasing their data center infrastructure investments due to the continuous addition of new service model offerings and growing customer base. This is increasing the demand for UPS in data centers as they are necessary to ensure an unaffected and continuous supply of power to all computing devices such as routers and servers. Thus, growth in data center infrastructure is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five UPS Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments such as Electrification Products, Industrial Automation, and Robotics and Motion. The company offers Single-phase UPS, Three-phase UPS, Medium voltage UPS, Industrial UPS, and UPS-Flywheel.

Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Taiwan and offers products through the following business units: First Business Division, Second Business Division, Technical Services Division, and Energy Division. The company offers Three Phase UPS, Single Phase On-Line UPS, and Line-interactive.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc is headquartered in Ireland and operates under various business segments, namely Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and Vehicle. The company offers single-phase, split-phase, and three-phase UPS.

EnerSys

EnerSys is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company offers UPS battery, Indoor UPS Solutions, and Outdoor UPS Solutions.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: Carrier, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers UPS with a power rating range of 1 kVA-1,200 kVA.

UPS Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Non-residential

Residential

UPS Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

