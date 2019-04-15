Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global USB Car Charger Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Dependence on Smartphones While Driving to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 11:23am EDT

The global USB car charger market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 1% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005403/en/

The global USB car charger market will post a CAGR of more than 1% during the period 2019-2023 (Grap ...

The global USB car charger market will post a CAGR of more than 1% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

With constant technological innovations and declining prices of electronic components, the sale of smartphones and wearables are growing exponentially across the world. The need for charging these devices while traveling is propelling the demand for USB car chargers. Some of the smart wearable and IoT devices such as VR headsets, fitness trackers, smartwatches, wireless sensors, and monitoring devices suffer from short uptime issues. As a result, USB car charger manufacturers are focusing on developing power-efficient technology solutions, such as more than one output point and higher power output, to keep these devices running for a long duration.

As per Technavio, the adoption of in-car wireless charging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global USB car charger market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global USB car charger market: Increasing dependence on smartphones for applications while driving

Vehicle owners are extensively dependent on smartphones while driving for several applications including entertainment and navigation. Smartphones can be connected to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto when they are charged on-the-go. In this context, USB car chargers help users to use their phones while traveling and reduce battery drainage while using battery-intensive navigation applications. Also, automakers are developing advanced human-machine interface (HMI) capable of integrating with smartphones which drains batteries faster, driving the USB car charger market.

“The automotive industry is growing at a rapid pace across the world, especially in emerging economies with the constant growth in sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. This is mainly due to the significant increase in urbanization in emerging countries such as India and China. The robust growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies will be a prime factor that will boost the growth of the USB car charger market during the forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global USB car charger market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global USB car charger market by product (USB 2.0, and USB 3.0) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The USB 2.0 segment held the largest USB car charger market share in 2018. USB 2.0 is a high-speed connection providing speeds up to 480 Mbps in terms of data transfer. USB 2.0 has replaced several interfaces, including conventional power delivering interfaces, which involved the integration of different types of charging cables in a single charger.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 42%, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the rising sales of smartphones and the rapid growth of the automotive industry in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:44aSidley Adds Prominent International Arbitration Lawyers Tai-Heng Cheng and Simon Navarro in New York
BU
11:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing Zayo Deal Just Days Away Price Could Reach $38.50/Share; Unconfirmed
PU
11:43aThunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Construction of the Hydrogen Loop for the Detection of Precious Metals
GL
11:43aGlobal Mixed-Signal SoC Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
11:42aLIFE SPINE : Announces Continued Adoption and 40% Revenue Growth of PROLIFT® in the First Quarter of 2019
BU
11:42aBDO USA Named to 2020 Vault Accounting 50
BU
11:42aNEWMARK : Knight Frank Makes Key Valuation & Advisory Hires in Detroit Area
AQ
11:42aAUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL EST INVT TR : REIT Announces April 2019 Distribution
AQ
11:41aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces New Mass Spectrometry Solutions; Increased capabilities for food testing, environmental screening, and metabolomics research with new systems and software workflows
AQ
11:41aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : expects core brand's global 2019 sales to be in line with last year - senior exec

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About