Global UV Nail Gel Market 2019-2023 | UV Nail Gel made from Bio-Based Materials to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
11/26/2019 | 06:31pm EST

The global UV nail gel market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005544/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global UV nail gel market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global UV nail gel market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hard UV nail gels and soft UV nail gels are currently two forms of nail gels available in the market. The varying fashion requirements of customers is the primary reason for the introduction of these nail gels. UV nail gels allow the enhancement of nails and do not require buffing as they are naturally glossy. Moreover, hard UV nail gels provide stiffness and glossiness that can last up to six months while soft UV nail gels soak off once ready to be removed. Soft UV nail gels are also used to cover damaged nails. Therefore, the availability of different types of UV nail gels is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31574

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on UV nail gels made from bio-based materials, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global UV Nail Gel Market: Increasing Focus on UV Nail Gels made from Bio-Based Materials

Though petrochemical resources are the primary raw materials for the manufacture of UV nail gels, they are highly unsustainable and harmful. Thus, there is a high demand for organic and bio-based materials as they are expected to deliver on all parameters, be it cost, performance or environmental concerns. Also, organic products have been proven to be more promising in terms of opacity, chemical properties, pendulum hardness, and glossiness. Hence, the growing demand for UV nail gels made from bio-based materials will fuel the growth of the global UV nail gel market during the next five years.

“The increasing consumer adoption of personalized home salon services and the rising prominence of social media influencers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global UV Nail Gel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global UV nail gel market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rapid growth of the fashion industry and the increasing demand for nail care services in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
