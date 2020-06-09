Global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG and BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd. | Technavio

The global ultrasonic aspirator market is expected to grow by USD 116.76 million as per Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Analysis Report by Product (Integrated ultrasonic aspirators and Stand-alone ultrasonic aspirators) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing focus on minimal invasive neurosurgeries. In addition, the increase in number of patients with neurological disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the ultrasonic aspirator market.

Ultrasonic aspirators are being increasingly preferred to perform minimally invasive procedures as it minimizes the risk of blood loss. These devices are also used for the resection of a tumor from affected body parts and assist in the fragmentation of soft and hard tissues. Ultrasonic aspirators are not only used in surgical procedures such as trans-nasal procedures and acoustic meningiomas but also laparoscopy and tumor resection. Thus, the growing focus on minimal invasive neurosurgeries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ultrasonic Aspirator Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates the business under various segments such as Hospital Care, Aesculap, Patient Market, and Avitum. The company offers services and products for patients, especially for pain therapy, nutrition therapy, and infusion therapy.

BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd.

BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd. offers products through the following business units: Surgical Equipments/ OT Products, Critical Care Equipments/ ICU Products, CSSD - Sterilization and Disinfection Solution, and EMS Products. The company provides ultrasonic aspirators for the medical industry.

Cybersonics Inc.

Cybersonics Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Contract Manufacturing Services and Contract Design and Documentation Services. The company offers ultrasonic aspirators for the medical industry.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers ultrasonic aspirators for the medical industry.

Meta Dynamic Inc.

Meta Dynamic Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Spine Surgery and Surgical Equipment/Services. The company offers surgical navigation services for hospitals in California and ultrasonic aspirators for the medical industry.

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Integrated ultrasonic aspirators

Stand-alone ultrasonic aspirators

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

