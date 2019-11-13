Log in
Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Rise in the Use of Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/13/2019 | 02:31pm EST

The global ultrasonic testing equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005601/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ultrasonic testing equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pipelines that carry fluids such as crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and liquified gases are more prone to defects and corrosion. They require regular maintenance to identify and avoid any leaks or corrosion. Ultrasonic testing is widely used in pipeline inspection as it offers various advantages over other NDT methods. The growing stringency of regulations pertaining to the safety and integrity of oil and gas pipelines has increased the demand for ultrasonic testing in pipeline inspection, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30744

As per Technavio, the rise in the use of phased array ultrasonic testing equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market: Rise in the Use of Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Equipment

Phased array ultrasonic testing equipment is backed with multiple transducers that emit computer-controlled ultrasonic waves at different angles to cover the maximum possible area to be inspected. This provides a more detailed and accurate representation of the inspected subject. Phased array ultrasonic testing equipment also offers flexibility in examining complex geometries and the data generated can be stored digitally. With growing digitization of end-user industries, the demand for phased array ultrasonic testing equipment will increase significantly during the forecast period.

“The advent of new types of materials and rise in wind power generation are other factors that will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global ultrasonic testing equipment market by end-user (oil and gas, power generation, aerospace and defense, automotive, and others) and geography (the Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to increasing investments in conventional oil and gas basins in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
