Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2016-2024 - Schneider Electric, Emerson and Eaton Lead the Global Market

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude UPS: The Key Mantra for Digital Economy The All Pervading Internet Era Creates Lucrative Opportunities Deregulation of Power Sector: A Key Burner AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations Artificial Intelligence Modular Technology Batteries Intelligent UPS Systems Energy Efficient Systems Hyperscale Data Centers Automatic Voltage Regulation LEDs and Buttons Data Line Protection Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect Global Economic Outlook Market Outlook Issues & Challenges Prevalence of Unorganized Players Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
3. KEY PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals Offline UPS Vs. Online UPS: A Comparative Analysis Demand for Modular UPS Systems on an Upward Trend Global Market Buoyed by Rising Adoption of Modular UPS Systems Modular UPS Emerges as UPS of Choice for Complex IT Environments Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis Flywheel/Rotary UPS Demand on Upward Trajectory Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems Internal UPS Model Gathers Steam Redundant UPS for High Reliability UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market A Bag of Functional Enhancements Remote Monitoring for UPS Systems Battery Management Gains Precedence IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress Environmental Safety Features of UPS Gains Prominence Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept USB Connectivity: The Ongoing Fad Select UPS Systems for 2018 Technology Alternatives to UPS Systems Flywheels Distributed Generation Technology Fuel Cells Trend Growth Deterrents Micro Turbines Motor Generators Photovoltaic Cells Wind Turbines Energy Storage Static Transfer Switch Commercial Status of Distributed Generation Technologies
4. NOTEWORTHY END-USE MARKET TRENDS UPS Continues to Outgrow its Scope of Functionality Efforts Underway to Develop Fuel Cell-Based Line-Interactive Transformerless UPS Evolving Role of Electronics & Electrical Equipment Amplifies UPS Demand UPS Invades the Switching Power Supply Industry IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities UPS Assumes Critical Importance in Modern Data Center UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT Expanding Role of Networking in Enterprise IT Accelerates Market Prospects The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market Large Base of Personal Computers Augment Volume Growth Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances UPS: A Mainstay for Reliable Power Supply Needs of Mission Critical Facilities Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand Inclination towards Smart Home' to Generate Additional Opportunities UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic Security Systems Rising Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
5. POWER SUPPLY PROBLEMS AND PROTECTION SYSTEMS The Eternal Problem of Power Spikes Surges Sags Noise Brownouts Blackouts Harmonic Distortion Cause and Effect of Power Problem Loss of Precious Data Power Outages Reliable Power Supply Long Range Power Reliability: The Key Success Factor The Need for Power Protection Power Protection Systems and its Role Engine Generator Sets Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Selection of UPS Systems - Key Factors
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems UPS Phases Correlation of Power Ranges and Phase Breakouts AC & DC UPS Systems Static Vs Rotary UPS - Electro-Mechanical Descriptors UPS Configurations Rack-Mount Configuration Modular Design Isolated Redundant Module N+1 Redundancy Module Distributed Redundancy UPS Components Batteries Battery Charger/Rectifier Inverter Ultracapacitors UPS Software Power Management Software Web/SNMP Power Management Types of UPS Systems Based on Topology Line Interactive UPS Operations Standby UPS Systems Standby On-Line Hybrid UPS Systems Standby-Ferro UPS Double Conversion On-Line UPS Delta Conversion On-Line UPS Characteristics of Different UPS Systems Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Schneider Electric, Emerson and Eaton Lead the Global UPS Systems Market Regional Dominance: A Key Trait Intense Competition Leads to Price War Vendors Reinforce Distribution Channels amid Stiff Competition Vendors Prioritize Support Services to Widen Client Base Consolidation in the Industry
9.1 The United States A. Market Analysis Outlook Market Overview Electric Industry & Electricity Consumption Patterns Extend Opportunities Power Outages Offer a Perennial Business Case for UPS Growth in the Industrial UPS Market Digitalization Augments UPS Systems Demand in the Healthcare Industry Innovative Designs Spruce Up Market Demand USB Connectivity and Remote Manageability Opportunities to Tap B. Market Analytics
9.2 Canada A. Market Analysis Outlook Market Overview B. Market Analytics
9.3 Japan A. Market Analysis Outlook B. Market Analytics
9.4 Europe A. Market Analysis Outlook Market Overview Awareness Enhances Growth of the UPS Market New Modular UPS Systems to Drive Market Growth Modular Solutions: The Pick of the Lot for Data Center Demand for Low Power UPS on the Rise Demand for UPS Systems on the Rise in the Healthcare Sector Efficiency & Convenience: The Principal Distribution Strategies Competition Fuels Demand Stiff Competition Results in Shifting of Production Bases Services Market Set to Boom A Note on UPS Services Market Preventative Maintenance Services - The Major Revenue Generator Independent Service Providers Rule the Market B. Market Analytics
9.5 Asia-Pacific A. Market Analysis Asia-Pacific: A High-Potential & Fast Growing Market e-Commerce Powers UPS Sales in Asia-Pacific Leading Players B. Market Analytics
9.5.1 China A. Market Analysis Outlook China: A Thriving Market Drivers in the Chinese UPS Systems Market Factors Restraining Growth in the Chinese UPS Systems Market Nationwide IT Drive Surges UPS Demand Increasing Demand from Energy and Mining Sector Leading UPS System Vendors Market Share Data B. Market Analytics
9.5.2 India A. Market Analysis Outlook Unreliable Power Propels UPS Sales On the Standardization Path Challenges Ahead Competition Market Share Findings A Historical Standpoint B. Market Analytics
9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific A. Market Analysis Outlook Focus on Select Regional Markets Australia Singapore Taiwan Thailand The Philippines B. Market Analytics
9.6 Latin America A. Market Analysis Outlook Growing Need for High-quality Power to Fuel UPS Demand B. Market Analytics
9.6.1 Brazil Market Analysis
9.6.2 Rest of Latin America Market Analysis
9.7 Rest of World A. Market Analysis Outlook Middle East: From Oil & Gas to Telecom/IT B. Market Analytics
