Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2016-2024 - Schneider Electric, Emerson and Eaton Lead the Global Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Up to 5 KVA

5.1 to 20 KVA

20.1 to 50 KVA

50.1 to 100 KVA

100.1 to 200 KVA

200.1 to 500 KVA

Above 500 KVA

The report profiles 162 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Ltd.

Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

CyberPower Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

East Group Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Legrand

Numeric Power Systems Ltd.

Piller Group GmbH

RPS Spa

Schneider Electric

APC

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Socomec Group

Toshiba International Corporation

Tripp Lite

Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude

UPS: The Key Mantra for Digital Economy

The All Pervading Internet Era Creates Lucrative Opportunities

Deregulation of Power Sector: A Key Burner

AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

Artificial Intelligence

Modular Technology

Batteries

Intelligent UPS Systems

Energy Efficient Systems

Hyperscale Data Centers

Automatic Voltage Regulation

LEDs and Buttons

Data Line Protection

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

Global Economic Outlook

Market Outlook

Issues & Challenges

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



3. KEY PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS

Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges

Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot

Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market

Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements

Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications

Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals

Offline UPS Vs. Online UPS: A Comparative Analysis

Demand for Modular UPS Systems on an Upward Trend

Global Market Buoyed by Rising Adoption of Modular UPS Systems

Modular UPS Emerges as UPS of Choice for Complex IT Environments

Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis

Flywheel/Rotary UPS Demand on Upward Trajectory

Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems

Internal UPS Model Gathers Steam

Redundant UPS for High Reliability

UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market

A Bag of Functional Enhancements

Remote Monitoring for UPS Systems

Battery Management Gains Precedence

IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress

Environmental Safety Features of UPS Gains Prominence

Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept

USB Connectivity: The Ongoing Fad

Select UPS Systems for 2018

Technology Alternatives to UPS Systems

Flywheels

Distributed Generation Technology

Fuel Cells

Trend

Growth Deterrents

Micro Turbines

Motor Generators

Photovoltaic Cells

Wind Turbines

Energy Storage

Static Transfer Switch

Commercial Status of Distributed Generation Technologies



4. NOTEWORTHY END-USE MARKET TRENDS

UPS Continues to Outgrow its Scope of Functionality

Efforts Underway to Develop Fuel Cell-Based Line-Interactive Transformerless UPS

Evolving Role of Electronics & Electrical Equipment Amplifies UPS Demand

UPS Invades the Switching Power Supply Industry

IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities

UPS Assumes Critical Importance in Modern Data Center

UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot

Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape

UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT

Expanding Role of Networking in Enterprise IT Accelerates Market Prospects

The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market

Large Base of Personal Computers Augment Volume Growth

Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances

UPS: A Mainstay for Reliable Power Supply Needs of Mission Critical Facilities

Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector

Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment

Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand

Inclination towards Smart Home' to Generate Additional Opportunities

UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic Security Systems

Rising Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion



5. POWER SUPPLY PROBLEMS AND PROTECTION SYSTEMS

The Eternal Problem of Power

Spikes

Surges

Sags

Noise

Brownouts

Blackouts

Harmonic Distortion

Cause and Effect of Power Problem

Loss of Precious Data

Power Outages

Reliable Power Supply

Long Range Power Reliability: The Key Success Factor

The Need for Power Protection

Power Protection Systems and its Role

Engine Generator Sets

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

Selection of UPS Systems - Key Factors



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

UPS Phases

Correlation of Power Ranges and Phase Breakouts

AC & DC UPS Systems

Static Vs Rotary UPS - Electro-Mechanical Descriptors

UPS Configurations

Rack-Mount Configuration

Modular Design

Isolated Redundant Module

N+1 Redundancy Module

Distributed Redundancy

UPS Components

Batteries

Battery Charger/Rectifier

Inverter

Ultracapacitors

UPS Software

Power Management Software

Web/SNMP Power Management

Types of UPS Systems Based on Topology

Line Interactive UPS

Operations

Standby UPS Systems

Standby On-Line Hybrid UPS Systems

Standby-Ferro UPS

Double Conversion On-Line UPS

Delta Conversion On-Line UPS

Characteristics of Different UPS Systems

Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Schneider Electric, Emerson and Eaton Lead the Global UPS Systems Market

Regional Dominance: A Key Trait

Intense Competition Leads to Price War

Vendors Reinforce Distribution Channels amid Stiff Competition

Vendors Prioritize Support Services to Widen Client Base

Consolidation in the Industry



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Product Introductions/Launches

Active Power Launches CleanSource XT MMS 50Hz and 60Hz Series

N1 Critical Technologies Launches New Three-Phase, Lithium-Ion-Based UPS Systems

ZincFive Launches ZincFive UPS

Delta Launches INX Series UPS

Ametek Announces Security Plus UPS System's Usage Approval with SCIEX Mass Spectrometer Instruments

Tripp Lite Introduces SmartOnline 208/120V 3-Phase UPS Systems - SV Series

CyberPower Upgrades Smart App Online Rack/Tower UPS Models

Vertiv Launches Liebert ITA2 UPS System

CyberPower Systems Launches CyberPower BAS34U24V UPS System

CyberPower Launches New Medical-Grade UPS Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Launches 9900CX UPS System

Vertiv Launches Liebert EXS Transformer-free UPS

Eaton Launches Eaton 93PS Marine UPS Range

Riello UPS Launches NextEnergy

Delta Launches Modulon DPH 500kVA UPS

Eaton Launches UPS-as-a-Reserve Service to Support Power Grid

Metartec Launches Uninterruptible Power Supply for Data Centres

Toshiba Expands 4400 UPS Series with 100kVA 208/120V

Eaton Extends 93PM UPS Range from 30 to 500 kVA

Eaton Introduces Lithium-ion-based UPS in Asia

Riello UPS Multi Power Portfolio Available with New Options

AMETEK Announces New SurgeX Large-Format UPS Product Line

MPower UPS Join Forces with CENTIEL to Market CumulusPower

AMETEK Releases SlimLine Product Line Enhancement for Offshore Oil and Gas Rigs

Tripp Lite Introduces SMART700HGL and SMART1200XLHGL Medical-Grade UPS Systems

Eaton Launches New 5P Rackmount Compact UPS

Makelsan Launches LevelUps T3 Series UPS

AMETEK Solidstate Controls Introduces DVS Power Conditioner and ISN Ferroresonant Regulation Transformers

Fuji Electric Launches UPS7300WX-T3U Transformer-Less UPS System

GE Unveils New Series of Flywheel UPS Systems

Active Power Launches CleanSource 275XT UPS

Toshiba Launches the New Toshiba 5000 Series UPS

CyberPower Launches RT650 UPS System for Retail Businesses

CyberPower Launches EC750GTAA UPS System

Schneider Electric Unveils Gutor PXC UPS

Para Systems Releases Minuteman Entrepid UPS Systems

Huawei Launches Range of UPS Systems in South Africa

Toshiba Announces Toshiba G9000 Series 1330 kW - 2000 kW UPS

CyberPower Launches BRG Intelligent LCD UPS Systems with Five-Year Warranties

Huawei Launches Data Center Solution and Modular UPS

Huawei Introduces Modular UPS5000-S Power System

Toshiba Launches Toshiba G9000 Series UPS

SOCOMEC Launches New Range of Scalable UPS



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

China Mobile Selects Huawei UPS as Power Solution Partner

Kohler Acquires Pure Power Systems

NetApp Selects Piller Power Systems Technology for New Campus in India

JSR Micro N.V. Selects Socomec's Li-Ion Capacitor UPS

Piller USA Changes Name to Piller Power Systems

Piller Acquires Active Power

DCResponse Acquires UPS Systems PLC



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Market by Product Segment



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Electric Industry & Electricity Consumption Patterns Extend Opportunities

Power Outages Offer a Perennial Business Case for UPS

Growth in the Industrial UPS Market

Digitalization Augments UPS Systems Demand in the Healthcare Industry

Innovative Designs Spruce Up Market Demand

USB Connectivity and Remote Manageability

Opportunities to Tap

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



9.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



9.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Awareness Enhances Growth of the UPS Market

New Modular UPS Systems to Drive Market Growth

Modular Solutions: The Pick of the Lot for Data Center

Demand for Low Power UPS on the Rise

Demand for UPS Systems on the Rise in the Healthcare Sector

Efficiency & Convenience: The Principal Distribution Strategies

Competition Fuels Demand

Stiff Competition Results in Shifting of Production Bases

Services Market Set to Boom

A Note on UPS Services Market

Preventative Maintenance Services - The Major Revenue Generator

Independent Service Providers Rule the Market

B. Market Analytics



9.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: A High-Potential & Fast Growing Market

e-Commerce Powers UPS Sales in Asia-Pacific

Leading Players

B. Market Analytics



9.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

China: A Thriving Market

Drivers in the Chinese UPS Systems Market

Factors Restraining Growth in the Chinese UPS Systems Market

Nationwide IT Drive Surges UPS Demand

Increasing Demand from Energy and Mining Sector

Leading UPS System Vendors

Market Share Data

B. Market Analytics



9.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Unreliable Power Propels UPS Sales

On the Standardization Path

Challenges Ahead

Competition

Market Share Findings

A Historical Standpoint

B. Market Analytics



9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Australia

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

The Philippines

B. Market Analytics



9.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Growing Need for High-quality Power to Fuel UPS Demand

B. Market Analytics



9.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



9.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



9.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Middle East: From Oil & Gas to Telecom/IT

B. Market Analytics



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 162 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 185)

The United States (49)

Canada (1)

Japan (4)

Europe (65) France (4) Germany (16) The United Kingdom (11) Italy (10) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (22)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (59)

Middle East (6)

Latin America (1)



