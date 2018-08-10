Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market 2018: FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles - DJI Scored Highest as a Forefront Vendor - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The positioning of the unmanned traffic management market vendors in FPNV Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).

DJI scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for unmanned traffic management market

Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include: DJI, Microdrones GmbH, AirMap, Inc., PrecisionHawk, Inc., and Airware, Inc.

Analytical Graphics, Inc. scored highest as a pathfinder vendor and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years

Pathfinders have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals. P-Pathfinders include: Analytical Graphics, Inc.

Altitude Angel, Ltd. named as an upcoming vendor to watch in unmanned traffic management market

Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche include: Altitude Angel, Ltd. and Unifly N.V.

Innovative offerings by 3D Robotics, Inc. expected to increase its product satisfaction level for unmanned traffic management market in upcoming years.

Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include: 3D Robotics, Inc. and senseFly S.A.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Premium Insight

4. FPNV Positioning Matrix for Unmanned Traffic Management Market

5. Competitive News Feed Analysis

6. Vendor Profiles

3D Robotics, Inc.

AirMap, Inc.

Airware, Inc.

Altitude Angel, Ltd.

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

DJI

Microdrones GmbH

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

SenseFly S.A.

Unifly N.V.

