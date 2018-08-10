Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market 2018: FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles - DJI Scored Highest as a Forefront Vendor - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor
The positioning of the unmanned traffic management market vendors in
FPNV Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy (Business
Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and
Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features,
and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P:
Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).
DJI scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning
Matrix for unmanned traffic management market
Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and
have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include:
DJI, Microdrones GmbH, AirMap, Inc., PrecisionHawk, Inc., and Airware,
Inc.
Analytical Graphics, Inc. scored highest as a pathfinder
vendor and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years
Pathfinders have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow
lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals.
P-Pathfinders include: Analytical Graphics, Inc.
Altitude Angel, Ltd. named as an upcoming vendor to watch in
unmanned traffic management market
Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of
the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the
Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction
but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche
include: Altitude Angel, Ltd. and Unifly N.V.
Innovative offerings by 3D Robotics, Inc. expected to
increase its product satisfaction level for unmanned traffic management
market in upcoming years.
Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet
achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low
product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include: 3D Robotics, Inc. and
senseFly S.A.
