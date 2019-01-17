Global Upside : Announces Formation of New Holding Company

Global Upside today announced the formation of its holding company –
Global Upside Corporation (https://gu-corp.com/)
– the umbrella organization for – Global Upside, Global PEO Services,
Gava Talent Solutions and Mihi Software.
"The reorganization is part of our efforts to increase our strategic,
business and operational flexibility. It better reflects the scope of
our business and vision for the future," said Ragu.
The business operations of the companies will not change as a result of
the reorganization. Global Upside CEO Ragu Bhargava is CEO of the
holding company.
"Our accounting, payroll, HR, talent acquisition and PEO (professional
employer) and software services now span 150+ countries and counting.
We've grown and expanded significantly. This reorganization better
positions us to continue to innovate and pursue even more strategic
growth opportunities," Ragu added.
Global Upside Corporation brands collectively provide a range of growth
solutions spanning HR, Payroll, Accounting, Tax, Compliance, PEO, Talent
Acquisition, and HCM Software services.
More information about Global Upside Corporation and its brands are
available at these links.
Global Upside Corporation: https://gu-corp.com/
Global
Upside: www.globalupside.com
Gava
Talent Solutions: www.gavatalent.com
Global
PEO Services: www.globalpeoservices.com
Mihi
Software: www.mihi.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005519/en/