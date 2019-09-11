Log in
Global Upside : Announces SOC 1 and SOC 2 Compliance

09/11/2019 | 03:06pm EDT

Global Upside (www.globalupside.com) – a leading provider of accounting, HR, payroll, PEO, and talent acquisition services in 150+ countries – today announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 compliance.

SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance certification are an attestation standard defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), certifying that our data and information security practices, policies, and procedures for handling financial and other data are officially approved to meet the SOC trust principles criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

“With the SOC certification, our Clients can be even more confident that there are controls and auditing procedures in place to maintain the security, availability, and confidentiality of their information. At Global Upside, our high quality service delivery has produced loyal Clients. But in a world where companies are ever more reliant on cloud-based systems and partners to help manage their global growth, security is a significant concern. We are committed to implementing controls that will reassure our Clients that their compliance is as high a priority for us as it is for them,” said Co-Founder and CEO Ragu Bhargava.

This achievement is the latest in Global Upside's ongoing commitment towards maintaining the highest standards in data security and privacy. Recently, the organization attained ISO 27001:2013 certification and completed an audit with Ernst & Young deeming it in compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements.

“To ensure our Clients can focus on their core competencies, we have put a large focus on process dependability and security of our solutions,” notes Rohit Lohia, Managing Director, India. “With this independent certification, Clients are assured our policies and controls are sound.”

To attain System and Organization Controls (SOC) certification, Global Upside’s controls were reviewed by an independent auditor against the criteria set forth by the AICPA. For more details, visit https://www.aicpa.org/soc.

Global Upside (www.globalupside.com) and Mihi Software (www.mihi.com) are part of the Global Upside Corporation (www.gu-corp.com), which also operates the Global PEO Services and Gava Talent Solutions brands. Global Upside Corporation brands collectively provide the most comprehensive range of growth solutions spanning HR, Payroll, Accounting, Tax, Compliance, Professional Employer (PEO), Talent Acquisition, and HCM software services in 150+ countries.


© Business Wire 2019
