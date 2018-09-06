Log in
Global Urology Devices Market by Product, Disease, End-User and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

The "Global Urology Devices Market - Segmented by Product, Disease, End-User and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The urology devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-2023.

The growing incidence of urological cancer along with a rapidly aging population, technological advancements in urology devices, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors driving the growth of this market.

Technological Advancements

There has been a constant development of technology in the field of urology devices. Smaller, flexible ureteroscopes have been introduced which has revolutionized the procedures for dealing with renal calculi. Miniaturization has been used for percutaneous renal stone surgery. Mini-perc includes the usage of tracts less than 20 French, and is constantly gaining fame for effectively treating renal calculi 1-2 cm in size.

Robotics has also been introduced in the field of urology devices. There has been an expansion of urological procedures that use robotic equipment, with the possibility of visualization and the ease of suturing in the small space of the pelvis, providing a major advantage.

These technological advancements are going to drive the urology devices market in the forecast period along with other factors such as rising geriatric population and high incidence of urologic conditions.

Other Highlights
  • Stringent Regulatory Policies for Validation of Medical Devices
  • APAC to Witness Highest CAGR

Key Development in the Market

  • April 2018 - Researchers of the Universitat Politcnica de Valncia and the Universidad de Granada, together with doctors from the Hospital Clnic Universitari de Valncia are working on the development of a new system to help diagnose prostate cancer. The work being developed is part of the SICAP project.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

10. Future of the Market

  • Companies Featured
  • Baxter
  • Boston Scientific
  • C. R. Bard
  • Cook Medical
  • Dornier Medtech
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Karl Storz
  • Medtronic
  • Siemens
  • Stryker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25gl8c/global_urology?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
