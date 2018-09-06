Global Urology Devices Market by Product, Disease, End-User and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Urology Devices Market - Segmented by Product, Disease, End-User and
Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The urology devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during
2018-2023.
The growing incidence of urological cancer along with a rapidly aging
population, technological advancements in urology devices, and
increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors driving the growth of
this market.
Technological Advancements
There has been a constant development of technology in the field of
urology devices. Smaller, flexible ureteroscopes have been introduced
which has revolutionized the procedures for dealing with renal calculi.
Miniaturization has been used for percutaneous renal stone surgery.
Mini-perc includes the usage of tracts less than 20 French, and is
constantly gaining fame for effectively treating renal calculi 1-2 cm in
size.
Robotics has also been introduced in the field of urology devices. There
has been an expansion of urological procedures that use robotic
equipment, with the possibility of visualization and the ease of
suturing in the small space of the pelvis, providing a major advantage.
These technological advancements are going to drive the urology devices
market in the forecast period along with other factors such as rising
geriatric population and high incidence of urologic conditions.
Other Highlights
-
Stringent Regulatory Policies for Validation of Medical Devices
-
APAC to Witness Highest CAGR
Key Development in the Market
-
April 2018 - Researchers of the Universitat Politcnica de Valncia and
the Universidad de Granada, together with doctors from the Hospital
Clnic Universitari de Valncia are working on the development of a new
system to help diagnose prostate cancer. The work being developed is
part of the SICAP project.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
10. Future of the Market
-
Companies Featured
-
Baxter
-
Boston Scientific
-
C. R. Bard
-
Cook Medical
-
Dornier Medtech
-
Fresenius Medical Care
-
Intuitive Surgical
-
Karl Storz
-
Medtronic
-
Siemens
-
Stryker
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25gl8c/global_urology?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005394/en/