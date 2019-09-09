Log in
Global Uterine Manipulators Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Number of Hysterectomies to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/09/2019 | 05:31am EDT

The global uterine manipulators market size is poised to reach USD 23.34 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005069/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global uterine manipulators market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 143-page research report with TOC on "Global Uterine Manipulators Market Analysis Report by type (Uterine Manipulator/Injector, Mangeshikar Uterine Manipulators, Clermont-Ferrand Uterine Manipulators, Vectec Uterine Manipulators, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 - 2023" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/uterine-manipulators-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the benefits of uterine manipulators. In addition, the high incidence of gynecological diseases leading to rise in number of hysterectomies is anticipated to further boost the uterine manipulators market during the forecast period.

Request for a Free Sample

At present, uterine manipulators have achieved a high level of acceptance among physicians and surgeons because of their ease of handling, durability, and reusability. While using a uterine manipulator, the uterus can be moved in every direction, and the long, elliptical tip of the manipulator helps in easing the vaginal and paravaginal tissues intra-abdominally. Moreover, the use of uterine manipulators aids to increase the distance between the ureter and cervix, which allows the surgeon to perform a safe dissection around the cervix.

Furthermore, with the increasing number of women with gynecological issues, the number of hysterectomies is also rising. It is considered to be the second-most common surgery among women. Therefore, the increasing number of hysterectomies will lead to a rise in demand for uterine manipulators, thereby driving the growth of the global uterine manipulators market.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Clinical Innovations LLC
  • CONMED Corp.
  • Cook Group Inc.
  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
  • MedGyn Products Inc.
  • Purple Surgical
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • The Cooper Co. Inc.
  • Utah Medical Products Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Uterine Manipulators Market can be broadly categorized into the following type:

  • Uterine manipulator/injector
  • Mangeshikar uterine manipulators
  • Clermont-Ferrand uterine manipulators
  • VECTEC uterine manipulators
  • Others

Key Regions for the Uterine Manipulators Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Healthcare Market are:

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market – Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market by type (biologics and small molecules) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Surgical Tourniquets Market – Global Surgical Tourniquets Market by product (pneumatic tourniquets and non-pneumatic tourniquets) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
