Global VR Gambling Market 2018-2022| VR as a Cure for Gambling Addiction to Boost Growth| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global VR gambling market is expected to show a CAGR close to 55% during
the forecast period. However, the decline in the year over year growth
in the market associates this market with decelerating growth.
This research report titled ‘Global
VR Gambling Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of
the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global VR gambling market
into the following type:
In 2017, the casino segment accounted for 100% of the global market and
is projected to decline to 94% by 2022, exhibiting an almost 6% decrease
in market share.
Global VR gambling market: Top emerging trend
VR as a cure for gambling addiction is an emerging trend in the gaming
space. VR is used as a method by which people with gambling addiction
are subjected to a safe and secure virtual environment that is conducive
to replicating the craving of their addiction. This is done without
subjecting the gambling-addicts to a real-life scenario related to their
addictions. VR helps therapists study the behavior of addicts when the
latter is subjected to virtual gambling. The technology places
individuals in an environment in which their senses are tested, helping
therapists to determine the progress of individuals.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
