Global VR Gambling Market 2018-2022| VR as a Cure for Gambling Addiction to Boost Growth| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global VR gambling market is expected to show a CAGR close to 55% during the forecast period. However, the decline in the year over year growth in the market associates this market with decelerating growth.

This research report titled ‘Global VR Gambling Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global VR gambling market into the following type:

Casino

Betting

Lottery

In 2017, the casino segment accounted for 100% of the global market and is projected to decline to 94% by 2022, exhibiting an almost 6% decrease in market share.

Global VR gambling market: Top emerging trend

VR as a cure for gambling addiction is an emerging trend in the gaming space. VR is used as a method by which people with gambling addiction are subjected to a safe and secure virtual environment that is conducive to replicating the craving of their addiction. This is done without subjecting the gambling-addicts to a real-life scenario related to their addictions. VR helps therapists study the behavior of addicts when the latter is subjected to virtual gambling. The technology places individuals in an environment in which their senses are tested, helping therapists to determine the progress of individuals.

