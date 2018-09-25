Log in
Global VR Gambling Market 2018-2022| VR as a Cure for Gambling Addiction to Boost Growth| Technavio

09/25/2018 | 07:27am CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global VR gambling market is expected to show a CAGR close to 55% during the forecast period. However, the decline in the year over year growth in the market associates this market with decelerating growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006121/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global VR gambling market is expected to show a CAGR close to 55% through 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global VR Gambling Market 2018-2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global VR gambling market into the following type:

  • Casino
  • Betting
  • Lottery

In 2017, the casino segment accounted for 100% of the global market and is projected to decline to 94% by 2022, exhibiting an almost 6% decrease in market share.

Global VR gambling market: Top emerging trend

VR as a cure for gambling addiction is an emerging trend in the gaming space. VR is used as a method by which people with gambling addiction are subjected to a safe and secure virtual environment that is conducive to replicating the craving of their addiction. This is done without subjecting the gambling-addicts to a real-life scenario related to their addictions. VR helps therapists study the behavior of addicts when the latter is subjected to virtual gambling. The technology places individuals in an environment in which their senses are tested, helping therapists to determine the progress of individuals.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global VR Gambling Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by type (Casino, Betting, and Lottery)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (888 Holdings, GVC Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, and William Hill)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
