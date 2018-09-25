Log in
Global VR Gaming Market 2017-2021 | Growing Popularity of 360-degree Videos to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/25/2018 | 07:28am CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global VR gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 67% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006122/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global VR gaming market is expect ...

This research report titled Global VR Gaming Market 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global VR gaming market into the following products:

  • PCs
  • Consoles
  • Mobile Devices

In 2016, the PCs segment accounted for 43% of the global market and is projected to decline to 40% by 2021, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global VR gaming market: Top emerging trend

The growing popularity of 360-degree videos is an emerging trend in the VR gaming market space. VR is the recent advance in the entertainment sector and is making its way to various digital arenas. As of 2016, the VR content market is emerging as one of the mainstream platforms for gaming. This has led to the technological transformation of the digital world. In 2016, leading companies such as Facebook, Sony, and HTC have launched their VR devices Oculus Rift, Project Morpheus, and VIVE respectively. With these companies launching their products, the market will observe more new VR devices during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global VR Gaming Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (PCs, Consoles, and Mobile Devices)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics, HTC, Google, Sony, and ZEISS International)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
