Global VR Gaming Market 2017-2021 | Growing Popularity of 360-degree Videos to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global VR gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 67% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global VR gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 67% through 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global VR Gaming Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global VR gaming market into the following products:

PCs

Consoles

Mobile Devices

In 2016, the PCs segment accounted for 43% of the global market and is projected to decline to 40% by 2021, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global VR gaming market: Top emerging trend

The growing popularity of 360-degree videos is an emerging trend in the VR gaming market space. VR is the recent advance in the entertainment sector and is making its way to various digital arenas. As of 2016, the VR content market is emerging as one of the mainstream platforms for gaming. This has led to the technological transformation of the digital world. In 2016, leading companies such as Facebook, Sony, and HTC have launched their VR devices Oculus Rift, Project Morpheus, and VIVE respectively. With these companies launching their products, the market will observe more new VR devices during the forecast period.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global VR Gaming Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (PCs, Consoles, and Mobile Devices)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics, HTC, Google, Sony, and ZEISS International)

