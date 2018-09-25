Global VR Gaming Market 2017-2021 | Growing Popularity of 360-degree Videos to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global VR gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 67%
during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market
is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006122/en/
According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global VR gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 67% through 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
VR Gaming Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the
market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes
an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all
geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The market research analysis categorizes the global VR gaming market
into the following products:
-
PCs
-
Consoles
-
Mobile Devices
In 2016, the PCs segment accounted for 43% of the global market and is
projected to decline to 40% by 2021, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in
market share.
Global VR gaming market: Top emerging trend
The growing popularity of 360-degree videos is an emerging trend in the
VR gaming market space. VR is the recent advance in the entertainment
sector and is making its way to various digital arenas. As of 2016, the
VR content market is emerging as one of the mainstream platforms for
gaming. This has led to the technological transformation of the digital
world. In 2016, leading companies such as Facebook, Sony, and HTC have
launched their VR devices Oculus Rift, Project Morpheus, and VIVE
respectively. With these companies launching their products, the market
will observe more new VR devices during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global VR Gaming Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product (PCs, Consoles, and Mobile Devices)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics, HTC, Google,
Sony, and ZEISS International)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006122/en/