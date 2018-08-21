Global Vacuum Insulated Piping Market 2018-2022 | APAC Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global vacuum insulated piping market is expected to accelerate at a
CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Development in the global
LNG trade is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Vacuum Insulated Piping Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global vacuum insulated
piping market into the following regions:
In 2017, the APAC region accounted for 45% of the global market and is
projected to reach 47% by 2022, exhibiting almost 2% increase in market
share.
Global vacuum insulated piping market: Top emerging trend
The development of the rapid surface chilling process for poultry
industry is a key trend in the global vacuum insulated piping
market. Food poisoning issues are a rising concern in the food industry
because of the lack of proper food processing. This is mainly because of
the various bacteria present in the food items. For instance, the
Campylobacter bacterium is a major cause of food poisoning in the UK.
