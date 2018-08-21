Log in
Global Vacuum Insulated Piping Market 2018-2022 | APAC Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

08/21/2018 | 10:20pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global vacuum insulated piping market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Development in the global LNG trade is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005687/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vacuum insulated piping market fr ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vacuum insulated piping market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Vacuum Insulated Piping Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global vacuum insulated piping market into the following regions:

  • APAC
  • EMEA
  • Americas

In 2017, the APAC region accounted for 45% of the global market and is projected to reach 47% by 2022, exhibiting almost 2% increase in market share.

Global vacuum insulated piping market: Top emerging trend

The development of the rapid surface chilling process for poultry industry is a key trend in the global vacuum insulated piping market. Food poisoning issues are a rising concern in the food industry because of the lack of proper food processing. This is mainly because of the various bacteria present in the food items. For instance, the Campylobacter bacterium is a major cause of food poisoning in the UK.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Vacuum Insulated Piping Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by application (LNG transportation and distribution, food and beverage packaging and freezing, aerospace, and electronic manufacturing and testing)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Acme Cryogenics, Chart Industries, Cryofab, Cryotherm, and TMK Group)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
