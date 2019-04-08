Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market 2019-2023| Advent of IoT in Variable Frequency Drives to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global variable frequency drives (VFD) market is expected to post a
CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the variable frequency drives market
is the growing need for energy-efficient equipment. The rising need for
power and the shortage of electricity is making it necessary for
governments to focus on the efficient use of electricity to achieve
sustainable economic growth. Regulations on industrial energy
consumption have compelled the industrial operators to adopt
energy-efficient equipment. For instance, a major part of the energy in
industrial operations is consumed by motorized equipment. Using variable
frequency drives helps in reducing energy consumption and total energy
loss. Variable frequency drives adjust the voltage/frequency curve as
per the system demand. The potential energy savings estimated by the
variable frequency drives can range from 10% to 16%. Therefore, this
factor is expected to have a high positive impact on the global variable
frequency drives market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the advent of IoT in variable frequency drives will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
variable frequency drives (VFD) market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global variable frequency drives (VFD) market:
Advent of IoT in variable frequency drives
Integrating loT with variable frequency drives aids in controlling and
monitoring devices remotely and can provide valuable feedback to the
end-users, allowing them to take prompt action. Most vendors do not
provide loT capabilities with their variable frequency drives. However,
the advent of loT in electronic devices and the ease of operation are
expected to increase the demand for the loT-enabled variable frequency
drives during the forecast period.
“Apart from the advent of IoT in VFD, another major factor boosting
sales is the increased need for compact and integrated drive systems.
VFD are usually large and require space that is a bottleneck for the
SMEs. Thus, many vendors are seen developing integrated drive systems
that can reduce the overall size and ensure efficient use of space.
Vendors are trying to improve the drive’s capability by continuous R&D
activities to provide a compact and flexible motor control solution,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global variable frequency drives (VFD) market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global variable frequency
drives market by end user (food and beverages, water and wastewater
treatment, oil and gas, power generation, mining and metals, and other
end-users), by type (low voltage drives and medium voltage drives) and
geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and
MEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North
America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth due to several factors such as strong industrial growth, rising
demand for medium voltage and low voltage motors, and increasing
investments in power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and
beverage industry.
