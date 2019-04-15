Global Vegan Cheese Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global vegan cheese market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005449/en/
The global vegan cheese market will post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
With the growing establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets,
convenience stores, and specialty stores organized retailing has grown
significantly across the world. Organized retailers primarily sell
Ready-to-consume packaged vegan food and beverages such as vegan cheese
and plant-based milk alternatives. As a result, most vendors are
dependent on organized retailers for efficient distribution and
marketing of their products. The supermarket is a primary distribution
channel that makes vegan cheese easily accessible to consumers. With the
rise in urban population worldwide, the demand for these supermarkets
will grow at a significant rate, thereby, fueling the growth of the
vegan cheese market.
As per Technavio, the increasing focus on strengthening of supply chain
and expansion of production capabilities will have a positive impact on
the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast
period. This global
vegan cheese market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global vegan cheese market: Rising focus on
strengthening of supply chain and expansion of production capabilities
To increase their market visibility and strengthen their supply chain,
several vendors in the market are focusing on adopting efficient
distribution strategies. For instance, in January 2018, Field Roast, a
leading brand of vegan cheese in the US market, entered into an
exclusive distribution deal with Australia-based food products'
distributor Essen Foods. Some companies have also made strategic
acquisitions to enhance the presence and distribution of their products.
Also, several small-to-medium-sized companies are expanding and
renovating their production facilities to cater to the increasing demand
for vegan cheese worldwide.
“The demand for vegan foods and plant-based proteins is increasing
significantly owing to the health benefits associated with a vegan diet
and a growing number of consumers adopting a vegan lifestyle due to
social reasons. The growth of veganism in China, the world’s most
populous country, is encouraging several players to operate in the vegan
cheese market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global vegan cheese market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global vegan cheese market by
source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other milk alternatives)
and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South
America).
The soy milk segment held the largest vegan cheese market share in 2018.
Soy milk-based vegan cheese is free from whey, rennet, casein, and other
animal products. The growing awareness among consumers about the health
benefits associated with soy-based derivatives is the primary reason
behind the rising popularity of vegan cheese in the world.
Europe region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to
43%, followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA
respectively. The growth of the vegan cheese market in Europe is
propelled by the rising number of new products launches and increasing
interest among established and new vendors to enter the vegan cheese
sector.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005449/en/