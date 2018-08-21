Global Vegetable Oils Business Report 2018: Focus on Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower and Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut & Others

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vegetable Oils in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments:
Soybean
Olive
Canola
Sunflower and Safflower
Corn
Palm
Coconut
Others
The report profiles 250 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations Disclaimers Data Interpretation & Reporting Level Quantitative Techniques & Analytics Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Vegetable Oils: Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils Organic, Virgin, and Unrefined Olive, Coconut, and Palm Oils: The Healthier Vegetable Oils Biofuels: Application Area with Huge Untapped Market Potential Market Highlights Major Growth Driving Factors Summarized Increasing Health-Consciousness Convenience Broad New Range of Options Few of the Many Vegetable Oil Varieties: Type of Oil and its Key Characteristics Customization to Local Tastes The Rise of the Vegetarianism Increasing Product Diversity Key Challenges & Constraints Global Market Outlook Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth Rising Income and Large Population Drives Demand in Asia
3. PRODUCTION LANDSCAPE The United States Dominate Global Vegetable Oilseeds Production Developing Countries Dominate Vegetable Oils Production and Supply Global Palm Oil Production Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil China: A Global Production Hub for Soybean Oil Ukraine Dominates Sunflowerseed Oil Production Globally
4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS Expanding Population, Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods, and Technology Integration: Foundation for Market Growth Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Palm Oil Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand Key Food Applications of Palm Oil Cooking Oils/Frying Fats Vanaspati Bakery/Confectionery Fats Margarine Shortenings Other Uses Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil Soaps Oleochemicals Emerging Non-Edible Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Printing Inks Vegetable Oil Based Lubricants Increasing R&D Initiatives/Projects Benefit Soybean Prospects against Competing Oils Increased Adoption of Healthier Diets Bodes Well for New Generation Soybean Oil Formulations The Healthy Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) Alternative Attribute of Sunflower Oils Spurs Demand Consumption of Coconut Oil to Recover in the Near Term Backed by its Incredible Nutrition Benefits Surging Popularity of Olive Oil Benefit Market Expansion Limited Production Growth Leads to Tight Supplies and Higher Prices of Olive Oil Growing Preference from the Food Service Industry Boosts Demand for Canola Oil Health and Environment Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Economic Development Rapid Urbanization Expanding Middle Class Population Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Major Cause for Concern? Roundtable-On-Sustainable-Palm-Oil (RSPO): A Solution to Palm Oil's Biodiversity and Sustainability Related Issues?
5. INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH FINDINGS Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels for Heart Health and Reduced Diabetes Risk Benefits Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output Remote Sensing Technologies Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees AquaEco-SRORS Filtration System for Raw-Sludge Low Concentration Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Positive Effects on Meat Lipids Digestion Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA Saturate Sparing Technology for Healthier Shortenings Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications Deregulation of Biotechnology-enhanced Soybeans Zero Trans-Fats Oil: The Next Gen Vegetable Oil New Flavors and Dietary Elements
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan Cooking Oils and Sprays Production Process: Cooking Oil Oil Selection: Critical to Food Taste & Texture New Vistas for Soapstock Primary Properties of Oils Chemical Structure of Oils Chemical and Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils Significance of Various Physical Properties Color and Odor Smoke Point Solid Fat Index (SFI) The Active Oxygen Method (AOM) Peroxide Value Antifoaming Agents Free Fatty Acids (FFA) Melting Point Iodine Value Vegetable Oils: Product Classification Soybean Oil Canola Oil Sunflower and Safflower Oil Corn Oil Olive Oil Coconut Oil Palm Oil Other Oils Peanut Oil Cottonseed Oil
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment - Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented Key Competitive Traits Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: Snapshot Profiles Adani Group Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.: COFCO Group California Rice Bran Oil Company Marico Bunge Ltd. Mazola Oils Cargill, Inc. Wilmar International Conagra/Sundrop
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. COMPANY PROFILES
