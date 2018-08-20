Global Ventilation Equipment - Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Ventilation Equipment - Procurement Market Intelligence Report"
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Ventilation Equipment Market. It helps
sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance
savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement
sourcing best practices.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to collaborate with
suppliers that have high expertise in adequate size selection of
ventilation equipment.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global ventilation equipment market is a rise in demand for products
such as air filters and axial fans.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global ventilation equipment market is
to adopt large-sized ventilation equipment as it has high air filtration
capacity and product life compared with small-sized equipment, which
reduces the replacement costs on a longer run.
Companies Featured
-
Systemair
-
Flakt Woods
-
Munters
-
Swegon
-
Lennox
-
ebm-papst
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
