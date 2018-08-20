Global Ventilation Equipment - Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Ventilation Equipment - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Ventilation Equipment Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to collaborate with suppliers that have high expertise in adequate size selection of ventilation equipment.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global ventilation equipment market is a rise in demand for products such as air filters and axial fans.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global ventilation equipment market is to adopt large-sized ventilation equipment as it has high air filtration capacity and product life compared with small-sized equipment, which reduces the replacement costs on a longer run.

Companies Featured

Systemair

Flakt Woods

Munters

Swegon

Lennox

ebm-papst

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

