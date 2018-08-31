Global Vermouth Market 2018-2022 | Packaging Innovations to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global vermouth market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is product launches. Product development and expanding product offerings are popular strategies that are being adopted to increase the demand for alcoholic beverages such as vermouth. Over the past few years, the global vermouth market has witnessed a significant rise in the number of product launches which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

This market research report on the global vermouth market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights packaging innovations as one of the key emerging trends in the global vermouth market:

Global vermouth market: packaging innovations

The launch of new and innovative packaging is an important trend, which will drive the market during the forecast period. Attractive packaging garners consumer attention and gives better visibility to the products. In the last few years, many vermouth players have come up with new innovations in terms of packaging. For instance, in 2016, the company Martini unveiled a new bottle and pack design for its vermouth range. The labels on the packaging contain design details featured on martini bottles from the mid-19th-century.

“Currently, many vermouth players are following integrated marketing communications using newspapers, magazines, and social media and working on their packaging and promotional activities to increase the popularity of their existing and new offerings,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverages.

Global vermouth market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global vermouth market by product (DV and SABV) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 62%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to show the highest incremental growth while the other two regions will witness a decline in their market shares.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

