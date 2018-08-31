Log in
Global Vermouth Market 2018-2022 | Packaging Innovations to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/31/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

The global vermouth market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005457/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vermouth market from 2018-2022. ( ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vermouth market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is product launches. Product development and expanding product offerings are popular strategies that are being adopted to increase the demand for alcoholic beverages such as vermouth. Over the past few years, the global vermouth market has witnessed a significant rise in the number of product launches which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

This market research report on the global vermouth market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights packaging innovations as one of the key emerging trends in the global vermouth market:

Global vermouth market: packaging innovations

The launch of new and innovative packaging is an important trend, which will drive the market during the forecast period. Attractive packaging garners consumer attention and gives better visibility to the products. In the last few years, many vermouth players have come up with new innovations in terms of packaging. For instance, in 2016, the company Martini unveiled a new bottle and pack design for its vermouth range. The labels on the packaging contain design details featured on martini bottles from the mid-19th-century.

“Currently, many vermouth players are following integrated marketing communications using newspapers, magazines, and social media and working on their packaging and promotional activities to increase the popularity of their existing and new offerings,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverages.

Global vermouth market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global vermouth market by product (DV and SABV) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 62%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to show the highest incremental growth while the other two regions will witness a decline in their market shares.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
