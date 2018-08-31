Log in
Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer (Benchtop, Portable) Market Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/31/2018 | 01:25pm CEST

The "Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Analysis Report By Type (Benchtop, Portable), By Product, By Application (Blood Chemistry, Glucose Monitoring, Urinalysis, Blood Gas Analysis), By End-Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary chemistry analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Rising animal healthcare expenditure and increasing pet ownership are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases is one of the key trends escalating market growth. According to an article published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, scientists estimated that 3 out of every 4 emerging infectious diseases in people are transmitted through animals, and more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people are transmitted through animals.

Increasing demand for animal proteins is leading to a global rise in livestock production and increase in exports of animal products. Rising disposable income and changing lifestyles are stirring up the demand for animal-derived food products.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the U.S. pet food sales doubled to USD 22 billion from 2000 to 2014 and are expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.5%. According to Mintel, in 2014, 79.0% of the U.S. pet owners considered the quality of pet food products is as important as their own.

Key players including IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Abaxis; URIT Medical; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Heska Corporation; and Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH dominated the veterinary chemistry analyzers market in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type & Application

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
  • Abaxis
  • URIT Medical
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.
  • Heska Corporation
  • Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH
  • DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
  • Derechos reservados Diconex
  • Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Biochemical Systems International Srl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zx6l6g/global_veterinary?w=4


