Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer (Benchtop, Portable) Market Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global veterinary chemistry analyzers market size is expected to
reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the
forecast period.
Rising animal healthcare expenditure and increasing pet ownership are
some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.
Increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases is one of the key trends
escalating market growth. According to an article published in the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, scientists
estimated that 3 out of every 4 emerging infectious diseases in people
are transmitted through animals, and more than 6 out of every 10 known
infectious diseases in people are transmitted through animals.
Increasing demand for animal proteins is leading to a global rise in
livestock production and increase in exports of animal products. Rising
disposable income and changing lifestyles are stirring up the demand for
animal-derived food products.
According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the U.S. pet
food sales doubled to USD 22 billion from 2000 to 2014 and are expected
to rise at a CAGR of 2.5%. According to Mintel, in 2014, 79.0% of the
U.S. pet owners considered the quality of pet food products is as
important as their own.
Key players including IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Abaxis; URIT Medical;
Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Heska Corporation; and Eurolyser Diagnostica
GmbH dominated the veterinary chemistry analyzers market in 2016.
