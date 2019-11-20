Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With B. Braun Melsungen AG and Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC. | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 10:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global veterinary endoscopy devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 104.61 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005586/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global veterinary endoscopy devices market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global veterinary endoscopy devices market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Type (Flexible endoscopes, Rigid endoscopes, and Other endoscopes), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes. In addition, the developments in endoscopic technologies are anticipated to further boost the growth of the veterinary endoscopy devices market.

Veterinary endoscopes are used for various purposes such as insemination, enteroscopy, bronchoscopy, laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, cystoscopy, and arthroscopy. The laparoscopy procedure is used to diagnose medical conditions in the abdominal or pelvic cavity of an animal. Arthroscopy is used in the diagnosis and treatment of interior parts of joints. Similarly, bronchoscopy is performed to diagnose and treat the lower respiratory tract diseases. Thus, the advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers EinsteinVision to perform video-assisted endoscopic surgeries.

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC.

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Arthroscopy Suites and Endoscopy Suites. The company offers ARTHRO+ and EndoDiagnostics + Surgical Suite (EDSS) to various end-users.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers EG-760R to various end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and consumers.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Patient support systems, Front line care, and Surgical solutions. The company offers PanOptic to various end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and consumers.

HOYA Corp.

HOYA Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Others. The company offers a high-definition video processor, OPTIVISTA EPK i7010 to various end-users.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Flexible endoscopes
  • Rigid endoscopes
  • Other endoscopes

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Veterinary Diagnostic Devices Market – Global Veterinary Diagnostic Devices Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and type (companion animals and livestock).

Veterinary Pain Management Market – Global Veterinary Pain Management Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (drugs and devices).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aZELIS : ® Ranks #19 Among New Jersey's Fastest-Growing Companies
BU
11:06aCITIBANK : Rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction Across Retail Banking in ACSI Report
BU
11:06aTarget Up Nearly 13%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
11:05aNOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11:05aPurposeful Leaders™ Now Available on PurposeCloud, Kumanu's first-of-a-kind Purpose Activation Platform
PR
11:05aMUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:04aNOVATURAS : Central European Tour Operator S.a.r.l. launchеs sale of its shares in Novaturas, AB
AQ
11:04aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : s) in Company
PR
11:04aSplinterlands, Popular MultiPlayer Digital Collectible Trading Card Game, to Integrate with WAX
PR
11:04aHow Is Wearable Technology Transforming the Way Businesses Function? | Quantzig's Analytics Experts Weigh-in on the Trends
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks
4FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group