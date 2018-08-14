Global Video Intercom Devices & Equipment Market - Forecast to 2023: The Rise in Residential & Commercial Buildings Will Drive Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video intercom devices and equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.29% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The evolving technological developments, such as increase in implementation of building automation and change in customer perspective on traditional intercom systems are accountable for the shift to portable video intercom devices or video door phones.

The diversity of applications for video intercom devices and equipment has been the main driving force for growth of the video intercom devices and equipment market; added security and comfort are some of the attractive features of video intercom devices.

While commercial, residential and industrial applications forecast positive growth for the video intercom devices and equipment market, government applications are expected to show slow progress due to the austerity acts being forced for cost-cutting.

The high initial investment required for setting up sophisticated equipment along with high maintenance costs compared to the traditional audio intercom systems, tend to recede the growth of the video intercom devices and equipment market.

Key Highlights

Rise in Residential & Commercial Buildings Will Drive Market Growth

Automobiles to Generate Significant Demand for Video Intercom Devices

APAC to Account for a Major Share

Notable Developments in the Market

December 2017 - Aiphone Corporation introduced the second generation of IP video intercoms with the release of the IX Series. Its features include video identification, emergency call queuing, ONVIF video streaming, and paging. The system can remotely unlock doors or broadcast information quickly to multiple stations using either the standard master station or the new IX Series mobile device application.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

Honeywell Security Group

Samsung Group

Comelit Group S.P.A

Siedle USA

Zicom Electronic Security Systems

Christy Industries Inc.

Legrand S.A.

Alpha Communications

Panasonic Corporation

Swann Security

Aiphone Corporation

Commend International GmbH

Entryvue USA Inc.

Godrej Industries Limited

Fermax

Optex (Europe) Ltd.

Serious Security Pty Ltd.

Smartwares Security

SVAT Electronics

Vantage Security

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Outlook of Video Intercom Devices & Equipment Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dst9nz/global_video?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005469/en/