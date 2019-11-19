Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Video Management Software Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Honeywell International Inc. and Johnson Controls | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global video management software market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.34 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006099/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global video management software market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global video management software market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on " Video Management Software Market Analysis Report by End-users (Public, Commercial, and Residential), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for intelligent transport systems (ITS). In addition, the emergence of smart cities is anticipated to further boost the growth of the video management software market.

Intelligent transport systems (ITS) such as container management systems, variable message signs, and traffic signal control systems are integrated with video surveillance cameras. These systems not only help in managing traffic-related issues but also provide real-time information from the video feeds of the installed cameras. These video surveillance cameras are integrated with video management software (VMS). Thus, the increasing demand for intelligent transport systems (ITS) will boost the demand for VMS in cameras, thus driving market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Video Management Software Market Companies:

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers systems such as Honeywell’s MAXPRO VMS (video management system) for public, commercial, and residential purposes.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business units: Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions. The company offers P2000 Video Management System (VMS) for public, commercial, and residential purposes.

Milestone Systems A/S

Milestone Systems A/S is headquartered in Denmark and offers XProtect Essential+, which is ideal for small businesses. The company is focusing on expanding its business by opening new offices across regions.

Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Mobility Solutions business sector, Industrial Technology business sector, Consumer Goods business sector, and Energy and Building Technology business sector.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Schneider Electric, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The company offers VideoXpert Enterprise, which is used to manage all video through a single system.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Video Management Software End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Public
  • Commercial
  • Residential

Video Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology include:

Audio and Video Editing Software Market – Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market by end-users (commercial and personal) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Colony Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:52pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Chinese ride hailing app DiDi begins operations in Costa Rica
AQ
10:50pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVET, SEE, SNDL and UNIT
GL
10:50pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MO, MTCH, SDC and WTRH
GL
10:50pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AZZ, QUAD, REZI and TIGR
GL
10:50pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CC, OSTK and RUHN
GL
10:50pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AFI, PLT and YJ
GL
10:50pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ADTN, INFY, IRBT and TEUM
GL
10:49pAlibaba to price shares at HK$176 in $12.9 billion Hong Kong listing - sources
RE
10:46pDIGITAL REALTY : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices steady after two-day drop as growth concerns weigh
2Asia shares trapped in a trade maze, oil nurses losses
3THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
4WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
5GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Hugh McKinnon Appointed to Glacier Media Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group