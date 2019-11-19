Global Video Management Software Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Honeywell International Inc. and Johnson Controls | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global video management software market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.34 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global video management software market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on " Video Management Software Market Analysis Report by End-users (Public, Commercial, and Residential), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for intelligent transport systems (ITS). In addition, the emergence of smart cities is anticipated to further boost the growth of the video management software market.

Intelligent transport systems (ITS) such as container management systems, variable message signs, and traffic signal control systems are integrated with video surveillance cameras. These systems not only help in managing traffic-related issues but also provide real-time information from the video feeds of the installed cameras. These video surveillance cameras are integrated with video management software (VMS). Thus, the increasing demand for intelligent transport systems (ITS) will boost the demand for VMS in cameras, thus driving market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Video Management Software Market Companies:

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers systems such as Honeywell’s MAXPRO VMS (video management system) for public, commercial, and residential purposes.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business units: Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions. The company offers P2000 Video Management System (VMS) for public, commercial, and residential purposes.

Milestone Systems A/S

Milestone Systems A/S is headquartered in Denmark and offers XProtect Essential+, which is ideal for small businesses. The company is focusing on expanding its business by opening new offices across regions.

Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Mobility Solutions business sector, Industrial Technology business sector, Consumer Goods business sector, and Energy and Building Technology business sector.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Schneider Electric, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The company offers VideoXpert Enterprise, which is used to manage all video through a single system.

Video Management Software End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Public

Commercial

Residential

Video Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

