Global Vinyl Ester Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are allnex, AOC, Ashland, Interplastic, Polynt-Reichhold & Sino Polymer - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

The "Global Vinyl Ester Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vinyl ester market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Vinyl Ester Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks. The corrosion of steel and other metal-based pipes and storage tanks is one of the challenges faced by certain industries including the chemical, oil and gas, and waste-water treatment industries.

One trend in the market is increased use of vinyl ester in FRP. Thermoset resins, especially vinyl ester resins, have several advantages over unsaturated polyesters such as higher elongation and corrosion properties.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of substitutes. The presence of substitutes such as polyester resins, polyurethanes, epoxy, phenolic, and other resins poses a challenge to the growth of the global vinyl ester market as these substitutes exhibit similar characteristics as vinyl ester resins.

Key vendors

  • allnex group
  • AOC
  • Ashland
  • Interplastic Corporation
  • Polynt-Reichhold Group
  • Sino polymer

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • Pipes and tanks
  • Marine
  • FGD
  • Wind energy
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Implementation of stringent environmental regulations to drive the demand for FGD systems
  • Increased use of vinyl ester in FRP

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hxlql2/global_vinyl?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
