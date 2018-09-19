Global Virtual Reality Market to Revolutionize the Technological Landscape | Technavio

Virtual reality is poised to create a huge market for enterprises and
consumers by 2020, reaching over USD 100 billion as per the ongoing US
FiO+LS 2018 conference. The use of specialized sensors, software, and 3D
sounds enables vendors to offer an immersive VR experience.
Market research firm Technavio has projected the global virtual reality market to register a CAGR of close to 49% through 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
VR technology is becoming inexpensive, which is leading to its increased
adoption among consumers. The technology is being used for many
innovative purposes to achieve virtual communication across several
end-user industries such as gaming, education, entertainment, retail,
sports, and healthcare.
Market research firm Technavio has projected the global
virtual reality market to
register a CAGR of close to 49% through 2021. However, the growth
momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the
year-over-year growth. The launch of many new VR devices, such as Sony
PlayStation VR, HTC VIVE, and Oculus Rift, has led to an increase in VR
adoption. Heavy investments in VR technology and the decrease in the
price of VR hardware are factors that will further boost market growth
over the coming years.
Some of the key trends impacting the global virtual reality market are
as follows:
-
Use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets
-
Increasing popularity of 360-degree content
-
Adoption of VR in fashion and retail
-
Use of VR projectors
-
Emergence of VR armbands and gesture-based controllers
