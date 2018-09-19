Global Virtual Reality Market to Revolutionize the Technological Landscape | Technavio

Virtual reality is poised to create a huge market for enterprises and consumers by 2020, reaching over USD 100 billion as per the ongoing US FiO+LS 2018 conference. The use of specialized sensors, software, and 3D sounds enables vendors to offer an immersive VR experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005783/en/

Market research firm Technavio has projected the global virtual reality market to register a CAGR of close to 49% through 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VR technology is becoming inexpensive, which is leading to its increased adoption among consumers. The technology is being used for many innovative purposes to achieve virtual communication across several end-user industries such as gaming, education, entertainment, retail, sports, and healthcare.

Market research firm Technavio has projected the global virtual reality market to register a CAGR of close to 49% through 2021. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth. The launch of many new VR devices, such as Sony PlayStation VR, HTC VIVE, and Oculus Rift, has led to an increase in VR adoption. Heavy investments in VR technology and the decrease in the price of VR hardware are factors that will further boost market growth over the coming years.

Some of the key trends impacting the global virtual reality market are as follows:

Use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets

Increasing popularity of 360-degree content

Adoption of VR in fashion and retail

Use of VR projectors

Emergence of VR armbands and gesture-based controllers

Get more information on how these trends will impact the global virtual reality market: Request for a free sample

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005783/en/