Global Vitamin D Market 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s global vitamin D market research report forecasts the market
to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The growing e-commerce market will be one of the major trends in the global
vitamin D market during 2018-2022. The online sales of
vitamins have increased dramatically in recent years though vitamins are
not that easy for the consumer to shop online without prior extensive
product knowledge. This is due to the retailers' focused efforts on
enhancing online shopping experience through better online education and
targeted marketing, which increases the comfort level of consumers who
purchase these kinds of products online.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
vitamin D market is the increasing awareness about vitamin D importance:
Global vitamin D market: Increasing awareness
about vitamin D importance
One of the primary growth factors for the global vitamin D market is the
increasing consumer awareness of the availability and importance of
preventative medicine and healthcare across the globe. This rising
awareness is achieved through internet penetration as well as various
awareness programs run by the government and non-government
organizations, which is prompting people to actively focus on their
vitamin D requirements.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The intake of
vitamin D supplements can help patients in maintaining a healthier bone
structure even post 40 years and hence, helps in lowering their chances
of developing any musculoskeletal-related disorders and drives their
quality of life as well. Penetration of the internet has a major role to
play in the growth of the vitamin D market.”
Global vitamin D market: Segmentation analysis
This global vitamin D market analysis report provides market
segmentation by product (OTC and Rx) and by region (the Americas, APAC,
and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent
factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major products, the OTC segment held the largest vitamin D
market share in 2017, contributing to over 92% of the market. This
product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast
period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 49% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
