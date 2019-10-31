Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2019-2023 – Innovative Product Offerings | Technavio

Presence of established vendors will drive the market growth in North America

Technavio’s report on vitamin D testing market is expected to grow by $186.93 million during 2019-2023. The growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders due to a lack of awareness has prompted various government and non-government organizations to run awareness programs. This is prompting people to get checked for vitamin D levels, thus driving the market growth. Read more

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005672/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global vitamin D testing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vitamin D Testing Market: Increasing Number of Infections and Autoimmune Diseases are Creating Positive Outlook for the Market

Vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased autoimmunity and susceptibility to infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Several autoimmune diseases have been linked with low levels of vitamin D, which include rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes mellitus. Thus, the increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases are expected to stimulate the demand for vitamin D testing market during the forecast period.

Get a free sample analysis from the Vitamin D Testing Market

Vitamin D Testing Market: Innovative Product Offerings are the key to Success in the Market

Vendors are offering products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards to improve their market share. The enhanced product features ensure retention of existing consumers and attract prospective consumers. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche offers Elecsys Vitamin D total II for the assessment of vitamin D sufficiency. The presence of a broad range of product offerings allows end-users to choose optimum products that cater to their requirements. This will augment the growth of the market.

The North American region is dominating the global vitamin D testing market, with a market share of over 39%. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of many vendors, offering a wide variety of vitamin D testing products.

Major vendors covered in the vitamin D testing market are Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

1. Global Vitamins Market 2019-2023

2. Global Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market 2019-2023

3. Global Vitamin D Market 2018-2022

Email us at media@technavio.com or register online for a brochure and synopsis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, pharmaceutical, and more Healthcare industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005672/en/