Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are Astellas Pharma, Bausch Health, Baxter, Mallinckrodt & Puneet Laboratories - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41%
during the period 2018-2022.
Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based
on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this
market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue
generated from the retail sales of all approved medicines, generic
medicines, and off-label drugs used in the treatment of vitiligo across
the globe.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
rising importance of aesthetic appeal. The importance of aesthetic
appeal is growing significantly, especially in the emerging economies
like India and China.
One trend affecting this market is the growing disposable income in
emerging countries. The disposable income in the emerging economies has
seen a significant increase in the recent years, which has resulted in
the growth of the revenue generated from vitiligo therapeutics.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
poor patient adherence. Various factors, including the physician,
patient, disease state, and medications selected, can influence
adherence to drug regimens.
Key vendors
-
Astellas Pharma
-
Bausch Health
-
Baxter
-
Mallinckrodt
-
Puneet Laboratories
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Disease Overview
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing 2017-2022
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Pipeline
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Roa
Part 10: Customer Landscape
Part 11: Regional Landscape
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers And Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Vendor Analysis
