Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of IoT to Drive Growth | Technavio

The global voice evacuation systems market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 11% during the
period 2019-2023.
A key driver for the global voice evacuation systems market is the
growth of the real estate and construction industries. There is an
increase in hospitality, tourism, and residential construction projects
due to the growth of the real estate industry, which has resulted in a
demand for emergency alarm and evacuation systems, including voice
evacuation systems. The rapid urbanization and substantial investments
in infrastructure have been aiding the global construction industry to
grow.
As per Technavio, the adoption of IoT in building control systems will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
voice evacuation systems market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global voice evacuation systems market:
Adoption of IoT in building control systems
The development of IoT has resulted in continuous growth in integrating
IoT with building systems as well as safety equipment. IoT enhances data
and control management without the need for human intervention.
Traditionally, the voice alarm systems have been handled independently
without any embedded support. But, changes in technology and integration
of these technologies with existing systems have enhanced the
reliability and eliminated redundancy and ensured quick response and
notification.
“The development of mesh networks, which can connect every device as
a node to a central location is anticipated to support the connectivity
of all devices and support data collection. The organizations, which
develop codes and standards will also play an essential role in
developing codes such as NFPA 72 that are in line with the technological
advances,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global voice evacuation systems market:
Segmentation analysis
This voice evacuation systems market analysis report segments the market
by end-user (commercial sector, industrial sector, and residential
sector) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The commercial sector held the largest voice evacuation systems market
share in 2018, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This end-user
segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with approximately 36% of the
market share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA
region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2019-2023.
