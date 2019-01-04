Global Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market 2019-2023| Increase in Patient Assistance Programs Impacting Market Growth| Technavio

The global von Willebrand disease treatment market 2019-2023 is expected
to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to
the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005260/en/
Technavio predicts the global von Willebrand disease treatment market to post a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is an increase in patient
assistance programs. Von Willebrand disease (VWD) is the smallest
segment of hemophilia, which is one of the rarest hereditary diseases,
because of which the severity of the disease is underdiagnosed,
requiring awareness in patient assistance programs, and the treatment
cost of VWD is also very high. To bridge the gap of poor diagnosis and
the high cost of the treatment, various awareness programs and patient
assistance programs are being developed by several companies and
organizations to help the patients which are driving the market.
This market research report on the global
von Willebrand disease treatment market 2019-2023 also provides
an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing awareness of von
Willebrand disease as one of the key emerging trends in the global von
Willebrand disease treatment market:
Global von Willebrand disease treatment market:
Increasing awareness of von Willebrand disease
Von Willebrand disease (VWD) will be present in the affected individual
since the time of birth, however, the symptoms do not appear from
childhood. The symptoms of von Willebrand disease such as frequent
nosebleeds, staining, and extreme bleeding during and after invasive
events such as dental extractions and surgical procedures keeps on
changing. Since these symptoms are like other bleeding diseases, several
companies, government, and non-government organizations are focusing on
educating healthcare providers to recognize the symptoms and to be aware
of the disease.
“Diagnosing the condition as early as possible significantly
increases the chances of successful treatment. Thus, many organizations
are focusing on increasing awareness among people about the journey of
von Willebrand disease. American Society of Hematology (ASH) takes
various initiatives such as establishment of the clinical research
training institute in Latin America, implementation of Global research
award and visitor training program which help to drive the market growth
during the forecast period.,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global von Willebrand disease treatment market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global von Willebrand disease
treatment market by product (desmopressin, replacement therapy, and
others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 44%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas
can be attributed to the increase in patient assistance programs and the
introduction of gene therapy.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005260/en/