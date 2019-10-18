Global Vortex Flowmeter Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB & Badger Meter, Inc. | Technavio

The global vortex flowmeter market size is poised to grow by USD 111.42 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 128-page research report with TOC on "Vortex Flowmeter Market Analysis Report by end-users (oil and gas industry, power industry, chemical, and petrochemical industry, food and beverage industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 – 2023."

The increasing demand for multivariable vortex flowmeters has been driving the market growth. The growing demand for smart vortex flowmeters is anticipated to boost the growth of the vortex flowmeter market.

The demand for multivariable vortex flowmeters is increasing as they help in overcoming various challenges faced in industrial applications. The growing popularity of multivariable vortex flowmeters is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Multivariable vortex flowmeters use dual sensors and resistance temperature detectors (RTDs) that enable accurate flow measurement and help in eliminating the effect of vibration and change in process temperature.

Major Five Vortex Flowmeter Companies:

ABB

ABB is one of the largest companies that have operations in various segments, including electrification products, robotics and motion, and industrial automation. Under its vortex flowmeters category, the company offers the FSV430 and FSV450 vortex flowmeters.

Badger Meter, Inc.

Badger Meter Inc. owns and operates businesses in municipal water and flow instrumentation segments. The company offers meters and valves for industrial applications through its flow meter instrumentation. The company provides the VN2000 hot tap insertion flow meter, VN2000 compact direct insertion flow meter, and RVL series meter.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. provides tools, residential storage systems, and appliance solutions for professionals and homeowners. The company also offers measurement, control, and diagnostic capabilities for automated industrial processes that produce fuels, chemicals, foods, medicines, power, and others. Under its vortex flowmeter category, the company provides Rosemount 8800 Series vortex flow meters.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Endress+Hauser Management AG Hauser AG is a leading supplier of measuring instruments and automation solutions for the industrial process engineering industry. Endress+Hauser serves the oil and gas; chemicals; food and beverage; power and energy; metals; paper; and renewable energies industries. The company provides Proline Prowirl D 200 vortex flowmeter.

Siemens

Siemens is one of the most popular and most established companies that operate in various segments, including power and gas; energy management; building technologies; mobility; digital factory; process industries and drives; financial services; and Siemens Healthineers. The company provides SITRANS FX series vortex flowmeters.

Vortex Flowmeter End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Oil and gas industry

Power industry

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Food and beverage industry

Others

Vortex Flowmeter Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

