Global Wagyu Beef Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd. & Canadian Solar Inc. | Technavio

The global Wagyu beef market size is poised to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Read the 110-page research report with TOC on "Wagyu Beef Market Analysis Report by product (Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the health benefits of wagyu beef. Also, increasing innovations are anticipated to boost the growth of the wagyu beef market.

Wagyu is finely marbled beef that contains higher amounts of fatty acids, such as conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which makes it more tender and flavorful than other types of beef. Wagyu fat has a better flavor and lower melting point than fat in common beef cattle. Further, it contains oleic acid that is considered good for the heart, and it has the lowest cholesterol levels when compared to other red meats, fish, and chicken. Wagyu beef also resembles olive oil and salmon in terms of health benefits due to its high marbling. Therefore, the growing awareness about various health benefits of wagyu beef will propel its demand during the forecast period.

Major Five Wagyu Beef Companies:

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd. has business operations under two segments, namely AACo excluding Livingstone, and Livingstone Beef. The company offers Wagyu beef products under the Westholme brand.

Blackmore Wagyu

Blackmore Wagyu is engaged in the breeding, farming, feeding, and processing of Wagyu cattle. The company offers Wagyu beef products to domestic retail and export markets.

ITOHAM FOODS, Inc.

ITOHAM FOODS Inc. manufactures and sells processed meat products and processed/pre-cooked food products. The company is one of the leading producers and exporters of Wagyu beef products.

Snake River Farms

Snake River Farms offers a wide range of meat products, including American Wagyu, Kurobuta pork, Northwest beef, dry-aged meat, and barbecued products.

Starzen Co Ltd

Starzen Co Ltd offers beef products such as HANATSURU WAGYU, Satsuma Beef, Kagoshima Wagyu, and Miyazaki Wagyu. The company also provides pork products such as Kagoshima Kurobuta and Hokkaido pork.

Wagyu Beef Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Japanese breed

Australian breed

Others

Wagyu Beef Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

