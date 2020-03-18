Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Warehouse Solutions Provider Selects 3CLogic Cloud Contact Center Solution to Integrate with ServiceNow CSM and Cisco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:19am EDT

Fast deployment aids industry leader with critical business continuity needs by enabling work-from-home agents, while leveraging existing on-premise telephony infrastructure with 3CLogic’s leading ServiceNow CSM integration to optimize customer service engagements.

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced its selection by a global manufacturer and provider of warehouse solutions for its leading ServiceNow® Customer Service Management integration to deliver a customer-centric service experience.

The deployment of 3CLogic’s Hybrid Cloud solution allows the firm to leverage the investment in its existing on-premise Cisco telephony infrastructure, while enabling a natively integrated solution with ServiceNow’s CSM offering. The approach helps to overcome the need to custom-build a costly solution between Cisco and ServiceNow, while facilitating deeply integrated and out-of-the-box use cases and functions delivered in weeks as opposed to months.

The ServiceNow CSM Integration includes:

Quick enablement of work-from-home agents to support business continuity needs, while enhancing agent productivity with automated ServiceNow screen-pops and a single user experience embedded within ServiceNow’s Agent Workspace.

Telephony integration and agent presence syncing with ServiceNow’s digital workflows to help with the proper routing and distribution of agent work across the various engagement channels offered.

Natively integrated IVR Call Flow Designer for ServiceNow, leveraging ServiceNow customer data and fields to optimize the customer journey and drive more efficient customer outcomes based on dynamic call routing to the most qualified agent.

ServiceNow integrated reporting and call analytics to gain actionable insights into what drives customer engagements.

With the 3CLogic Hybrid Cloud solution, organizations are able to continue to utilize their existing investments in on-premise PBX systems, while enjoying the extended benefits and flexibility only a cloud-based platform deeply integrated with a primary system of record can provide.

“Traditionally the separation of primary systems of record, where enterprises store valuable customer details and background, from the call centers managing daily engagaments has been a source of frustration and inefficiencies,” states Matt Durkin, 3CLogic’s Global VP of Sales. “The benefits of merging the two to create a unified omnichannel solution is transformative as the approach prioritizes not only the customer’s experience but also the firm’s ability to efficiently solve the customer’s problem and derive insights without relying on internal IT resources to adjust and make changes as needed. Our ServiceNow-centric approach in this instance is a no-brainer.”

The firm also plans to rapidly extend the capabilities and integration to its internal IT team, to allow it to serve its internal employee audience and handle live inquiries more quickly and reliably.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aSpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Issuance of New U.S. Composition of Matter Patent to Polymorphic Form of Nirogacestat, Extending Patent Protection into 2039
GL
06:31aProMIS Neurosciences Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Results
GL
06:31aTPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.43 Per Share
BU
06:31aHealth Canada Grants Cannabis Research License to the Joint R&D Project of Tree of Knowledge International Corp (TOKI) and Ryerson University
GL
06:31aMSCI : Alice Handy and George Siguler to Retire from the MSCI Inc. Board of Directors
BU
06:31aDPW Holdings Provides COVID-19 Business Update
GL
06:31aSAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Development Plan for Zuranolone (SAGE-217) Following Breakthrough Therapy Guidance Meeting with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration
BU
06:31aStaten Island Firm to Lead Marketing and PR Campaign For Villas, a High-End New Jersey Senior Community
PR
06:31aVIEWRAY : Ludwig-Maximilians-University Hospital Begins Patient Treatments with ViewRay's MRIdian Linac
PR
06:31aEmergent biosolutions signs development and manufacturing agreement with vaxart for their experimental oral vaccine candidate for coronavirus disease
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet with PSA, Renault bosses
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Zara-owner Inditex postpones dividend as s..
5MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group