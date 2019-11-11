Log in
Global Watch Market 2018-2022 | Launch of Personal Accessories by Key Competitors Under the Affordable Luxury Segment to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/11/2019 | 11:01pm EST

The global watch market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005699/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global watch market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global watch market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing popularity of watches as an ideal gift option will be one of the major drivers in the global watch market. Personal accessories including watches have become the ideal gifts for occasions like birthdays and anniversaries which increases its demand among consumers. Moreover, the disposable income of consumers in many developing countries is on a constant rise, which has led to an increase in spending on premium gifts. These factors will result in the growth of global watch market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR22346

As per Technavio, the launch of personal accessories by key competitors under the affordable luxury segment, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Watch Market: Launch of Personal Accessories by Key Competitors under the Affordable Luxury Segment

The launch of personal accessories by key competitors under the affordable luxury segment will be one of the critical trends in the global watch market. The price of luxury watches is always high owing to the high demand and limited supply. However, vendors nowadays are launching products which are affordable and within the buying power of customers. For instance, Kering's GUCCI brand decided to align its offerings with different urban classes in China. Instead of following the one-size-fits-all brick and mortar expansion, GUCCI adopted a tiered approach for its product assortment. In other tier II cities that are characterized by the presence of less affluent customers, less expensive leather goods and personal accessories dominate the shelf space. Therefore, market players have been catering to these trends by launching mid-level designer products. Some of the top designer brands catering to this segment include Michael Kors and COACH. The availability of luxury watches within the buying power of customers will boost sales and propel the global watch market.

“The perception of luxury associated with watches and the rising customization of personal accessories are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Watch Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global watch market by product (quartz watch and mechanical watch) and geographical regions (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market share in 2017, followed by EMEA and Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to several factors such as the growing number of HNWIs, the expanding middle-class population, and the launch of new and innovative products in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


