Global Water Bottles with Filters Market 2019-2023 | Introduction of Self-Cleaning Water Bottles to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global water bottles with filters market is expected to post a CAGR about 15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report.

Natural disasters can cause water contamination by damaging the community water supply and sewer system. Residents in flood-affected areas suffer from health issues by drinking contaminated water from drinking water systems. This is driving relief organizations to provide aid during such disaster situations by supplying clean water to the affected population. Various vendors are partnering with relief organizations to provide proper supply of portable water purifiers, such as water bottles with filter. These water bottles with filters aid in removing physical contaminants from the water. Thus, the increasing adoption of portable water bottles with filters during natural disasters will boost the growth of market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of self-cleaning water bottles, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Water Bottles with Filters Market: Introduction of Self-Cleaning Water Bottles

It is important to clean the water bottles regularly to avoid the breeding of molds or other viruses in the bottle. Residents in the countryside experience scarcity of water, which restricts them from keeping their bottles clean. Similarly, keeping the bottles clean becomes a difficult task for campers and adventurers as well. To address this issue, vendors have introduced water bottles with filters that have a self-cleaning feature in them. For instance, LARQ, one of the prominent players in the market, offers the I-ARQ Bottle, which is a self-cleaning water bottle and has a water purification system. Thus, with the introduction of such advanced water bottles with filters, the market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“Apart from the introduction of self-cleaning water bottles, the introduction of multipurpose water bottle filters and the customization of water bottles with filters are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Water Bottles with Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global water bottles with filters market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to rising trend of customization and personalization and launch of innovative products in the region.

