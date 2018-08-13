Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Water Coolers Market 2018-2022| Rising Awareness of the Energy-efficient Devices to Boost Demand| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 11:04am EDT

The global water coolers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005317/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global water coolers market from 2018-20 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global water coolers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased adoption of water coolers in commercial spaces. The number of health-conscious consumers is increasing globally. Most of the commercial places include private and government offices, educational institutions, hostels, foodservice outlets, schools, colleges, and hospitals use water coolers or other types of dispensers. Corporate offices and several other commercial spaces install water dispensers and water coolers in their office spaces to ensure the well-being of their employees.

This market research report on the global water coolers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing awareness of the energy-efficient devices as one of the key emerging trends in the global water coolers market:

Global water coolers market: Growing awareness of energy-efficient devices

Electronic devices, including water coolers, require vast amounts of energy. Globally, governments encourage the production and use of energy-efficient electronic devices to reduce consumption. As a result, the demand for energy-efficient electronic devices, including water coolers, is increasing. Moreover, energy commissions across the globe set energy standards for electronic devices, according to which the vendors in the market offer their electronic devices.

“Clover, one of the prominent manufacturers and exporters of water coolers, offer B2B room temperature and cold-water dispenser. It is an Energy Star rated product and consumes less energy compared with the traditional dispensers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances.

Global water coolers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global water coolers market by end-user (residential and commercial), by product (bottled and plumbed-in), by distribution channel (offline and online), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by the Americas, and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aMANCHESTER UNITED : Wes Brown tells Manchester United star Paul Pogba to shut and play
AQ
11:25aBARCLAYS : Bank PLC XBRL data files
PU
11:25aNAPATECH A/S : CounterFlow AI Enters OEM Deal with Napatech for Deep Packet Catpture to AI-driven Threat Detection
PU
11:25aJERASH US : King pays condolences to family of fallen gendarme
AQ
11:25aWOLFE & STEC, LTD : It's Time for Illinois to Rethink Harsh Punishments for Young Offenders
GL
11:25aSBERBANK : Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
EQ
11:24aCASTROL INDIA : Mumbai's Manish, Sunil, Sachin win Castrol Super Mechanic Title for Cars
AQ
11:24aMOREPEN LABORATORIES : Labs begins FY 2018-19 with impressive Q1 performance
AQ
11:24aBHARAT AGRI FERT & REALTY : Equity99.com releases buy report on Bharat Agri Fert and Realty
AQ
11:24aHyperuricemia | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..
5BAYER : BAYER : Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period-spokesman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.