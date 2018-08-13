Global Water Coolers Market 2018-2022| Rising Awareness of the Energy-efficient Devices to Boost Demand| Technavio

The global water coolers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased adoption
of water coolers in commercial spaces. The number of health-conscious
consumers is increasing globally. Most of the commercial places include
private and government offices, educational institutions, hostels,
foodservice outlets, schools, colleges, and hospitals use water coolers
or other types of dispensers. Corporate offices and several other
commercial spaces install water dispensers and water coolers in their
office spaces to ensure the well-being of their employees.
This market research report on the global
water coolers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing awareness of the
energy-efficient devices as one of the key emerging trends in the global
water coolers market:
Global water coolers market: Growing awareness
of energy-efficient devices
Electronic devices, including water coolers, require vast amounts of
energy. Globally, governments encourage the production and use of
energy-efficient electronic devices to reduce consumption. As a result,
the demand for energy-efficient electronic devices, including water
coolers, is increasing. Moreover, energy commissions across the globe
set energy standards for electronic devices, according to which the
vendors in the market offer their electronic devices.
“Clover, one of the prominent manufacturers and exporters of water
coolers, offer B2B room temperature and cold-water dispenser. It is an
Energy Star rated product and consumes less energy compared with the
traditional dispensers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on home, kitchen, and large appliances.
Global water coolers market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global water coolers market by
end-user (residential and commercial), by product (bottled and
plumbed-in), by distribution channel (offline and online), and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%,
followed by the Americas, and EMEA respectively. The region is expected
to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.
