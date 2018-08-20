Global Water Coolers Market (2018-2022) to Grow at a CAGR of 6.77% - Key Players are Aqua Kent, Blue Star, Breville, Usha, and Voltas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Water Coolers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.77%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the growing awareness of
energy-efficient devices. Electronic devices, including water coolers
require vast amounts of energy. As a result, the demand for
energy-efficient water coolers is increasing across the globe.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
increased adoption of water coolers in commercial spaces. The increasing
number of health-conscious consumers worldwide is compelling most of the
commercial places, such as educational institutions, food outlets,
private and government offices, and hospitals to install water coolers.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the long lifespan of water coolers. A replacement cycle refers to the
period within which electronic devices, including water coolers, are
replaced. The frequency of replacing a water cooler is low as regular
maintenance increases the lifespan of these devices.
Key Trends
-
Growing Awareness of Energy-Efficient Devices
-
Rise in R&D Investment by Vendors
-
Rise in E-Commerce Sales
Key Vendors
-
Aqua Kent
-
Blue Star
-
Breville
-
Usha
-
Voltas
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
9. Customer Landscape
10. Market Segmentation by End-User
11. Regional Landscape
12. Decision Framework
13. Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Vendor Landscape
16. Vendor Analysis
