Global Water Coolers Market (2018-2022) to Grow at a CAGR of 6.77% - Key Players are Aqua Kent, Blue Star, Breville, Usha, and Voltas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 07:08pm CEST

The "Global Water Coolers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Coolers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the growing awareness of energy-efficient devices. Electronic devices, including water coolers require vast amounts of energy. As a result, the demand for energy-efficient water coolers is increasing across the globe.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased adoption of water coolers in commercial spaces. The increasing number of health-conscious consumers worldwide is compelling most of the commercial places, such as educational institutions, food outlets, private and government offices, and hospitals to install water coolers.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the long lifespan of water coolers. A replacement cycle refers to the period within which electronic devices, including water coolers, are replaced. The frequency of replacing a water cooler is low as regular maintenance increases the lifespan of these devices.

Key Trends

  • Growing Awareness of Energy-Efficient Devices
  • Rise in R&D Investment by Vendors
  • Rise in E-Commerce Sales

Key Vendors

  • Aqua Kent
  • Blue Star
  • Breville
  • Usha
  • Voltas

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9. Customer Landscape

10. Market Segmentation by End-User

11. Regional Landscape

12. Decision Framework

13. Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Vendor Landscape

16. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7495gf/global_water?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
