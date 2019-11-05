Global Water Desalination Pumps Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with EBARA & Flowserve|Technavio

The global water desalination pumps market size is poised to grow by USD 516.67 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global water desalination pumps market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 155-page research report with TOC on "Water Desalination Pumps Market Analysis Report by product (Centrifugal and PD), application (RO, MED, MSF, and Others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing need for energy-efficient pumps. Also, the growing adoption of IoT is anticipated to further boost the growth of the water desalination pumps market.

The increasing need for energy-efficient pumps is driving the growth of the global water desalination pumps market. Desalination is an essential part of the water and wastewater industry. As per the IEA published World Energy Outlook 2016, the electricity consumption in the water and wastewater industry was approximately 4%, and thermal energy equivalent to 50 million tons of oil was used in desalination plants. Most of the water desalination pump manufacturers are increasing their investments on desalination plants owing to the rising need for energy-efficient equipment.

Major Five Water desalination pumps Companies:

EBARA

EBARA operates through three segments, namely fluid machinery & systems business, environmental plants business, and precision machinery business. The company offers horizontal multistage pumps and centrifugal pumps for seawater application. The pumps used in the desalination process include IFW (centrifugal pump), UCW (centrifugal pump), and SP/SPD (multistage pumps).

Flowserve

Flowserve has business operations in various segments, which include engineered product division, industrial product division, and flow control division. The company offers overhung pumps, between-bearing pumps, vertical pumps, positive displacement pumps, and specialty products. Some of the brands provided by Flowserve include ACEC Centrifugal Pumps, Aldrich Pumps, Byron Jackson Pumps, Sier-Bath Rotary Pumps, and Worthington Simpson Pumps.

GRUNDFOS

GRUNDFOS offers circulator pumps, SMART Digital dosing pumps, dosing pumps, submersible pumps, and multi-stage pumps. The company also provides CRFlex, a solar surface pump, and other centrifugal pumps, including the CRE Plus, CRN, and CRE ranges.

ITT

ITT operates the business through various segments, namely industrial process, motion technologies, and connect and control technologies. ITT offers pump products under brands such as Goulds and Bornemann. Some of the pumps offered by the company include Wet Pit Column Pumps, Goulds HSUL Submersible Pumps, Goulds VIT Vertical Industrial Turbine Pumps, and Goulds VHS Vertical Cantilever Pumps.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW has business operations under various segments, such as food and beverage, power and energy, and industrial. The company’s Johnson Pump TopGear series pumps are used for pumping low to high-viscosity fluids. The series is designed for high-pressure and self-priming operations.

Water Desalination Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Centrifugal

PD

Water Desalination Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

