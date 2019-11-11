Log in
Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Preference for Hydroponics to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
11/11/2019 | 08:50am EST

The global water soluble fertilizers market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005348/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global water soluble fertilizers market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization have reduced arable land across the world. In addition, unsuitable agricultural practices and deforestation have reduced the fertility of the available arable land. This has compelled farmers to increase the use of water soluble fertilizers to improve the yield from existing farms. With growing population and increasing demand for food, the growth of the global water soluble fertilizers market will accelerate significantly during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31179

As per Technavio, the increasing preference for hydroponics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: Increasing Preference for Hydroponics

Farmers are increasingly adopting hydroponic cultivation methods due to the reduction in arable land. This technique involves the cultivation of crops in water using nutrient solutions and water-soluble fertilizers. The hydroponic cultivation method requires less space and can also be used for vertical farming practices. The rising popularity of hydroponics is expected to boost the growth of the global water soluble fertilizers market.

“Apart from the increasing preference for hydroponics, the adoption of precision farming and the rise in the demand for micronutrient-based water soluble fertilizers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global water soluble fertilizers market by type (nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic, and others), mode of application (fertigation and foliar) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of a well-developed agricultural sector and the increasing use of technology in farming practices.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
