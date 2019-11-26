Global Web Hosting Services Market 2019-2023 | Implementation of AI in Web Hosting to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global web hosting services market is expected to post a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Online shopping has seen a surge in last few years due to the proliferation of internet, mobile computing services and the availability of cost-effective data plans. The multiple advantages offered by e-commerce platforms such as home delivery and cashback offers are also leading to a rise in consumers’ shift from retail stores to e-commerce platforms. The increasing usage of e-commerce platforms is leading to the growing adoption of websites and mobile applications for commercial transactions. This in turn is leading to a rise in the adoption of web hosting services by e-commerce vendors. With an increase in the number of e-commerce vendors, web hosting service providers are also focusing on increasing their server and computing infrastructure, which will boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the implementation of AI in web hosting, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Web Hosting Services Market: Implementation of AI in Web Hosting

To improve the overall website experience, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being adopted in web hosting services. Also, adopting AI in web hosting helps restrict cyber-attacks, thus protecting websites and customer information. Furthermore, organizations require considerable investment and labor to ensure that a web page is functioning optimally. AI can perform self-scans to diagnose issues, and conduct self-repairs, which reduces labor-intensive tasks, such as website analysis and data processing. Such benefits of AI will increase its adoption in web hosting, thereby, fueling the growth of the web hosting services market.

“A rise in the adoption of cloud computing services and the increasing use of green web hosting are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Web Hosting Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global web hosting services market by service (shared hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, and website builder) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growth of SMEs and e-commerce industry in the region.

