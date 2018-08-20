Global Web-Managed Switching Market Size, Trends & Forecast to 2022: Growing Enterprise Networks, Extensive Growth of Data Traffic, and IoT are All Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Web-Managed Switching Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Web-Managed Switching Market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022).

The report provides analysis of the global web-managed switching market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by volume.

Regional analysis is also provided for North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Central & Latin America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changes in Data Center Architecture

Growing Enterprise Networks

Extensive Growth of Data Traffic

Internet of Things

Economic Development and Maturing IT Infrastructure

Evolving CMOS Technology: Make 100G Mainstream

Trends

Ethernet Networks: Platform for All Types of Applications

Increasing Number of Devices on the Network

Growing Demand by Large Enterprises

Challenge

Lack of Trained Professionals

Key Players Covered

Ubiquiti Networks

Netgear Inc.

Cisco

HPE (Aruba)

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiling

