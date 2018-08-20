Global Web-Managed Switching Market Size, Trends & Forecast to 2022: Growing Enterprise Networks, Extensive Growth of Data Traffic, and IoT are All Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Web-Managed Switching Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)"
Global Web-Managed Switching Market is expected to increase at high
growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022).
The report provides analysis of the global web-managed switching market,
with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of
the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by volume.
Regional analysis is also provided for North America, Europe, Middle
East & Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Central & Latin America.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Changes in Data Center Architecture
-
Growing Enterprise Networks
-
Extensive Growth of Data Traffic
-
Internet of Things
-
Economic Development and Maturing IT Infrastructure
-
Evolving CMOS Technology: Make 100G Mainstream
Trends
-
Ethernet Networks: Platform for All Types of Applications
-
Increasing Number of Devices on the Network
-
Growing Demand by Large Enterprises
Challenge
-
Lack of Trained Professionals
Key Players Covered
-
Ubiquiti Networks
-
Netgear Inc.
-
Cisco
-
HPE (Aruba)
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Analysis
4. Regional Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiling
