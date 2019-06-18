The global web-to-print (W2P) market is expected to post a CAGR of
almost 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005067/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global web-to-print (W2P) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global web-to-print (W2P) market
is the growing awareness of the advantages of POD. POD is not only
cost-effective but also flexible enough to cater to unpredictable
demands. Also, it offers enhanced quality and is available with almost
no storage cost. Furthermore, it can be used as a great solution for
low-quantity orders from any independent or corporate publishers. W2P
also creates a simple and efficient process for customers by offering
different advantages, including supporting marketing needs, launching
new brands, and managing print campaigns. Thus, with the rising
advantages of POD, the demand for W2P will increase considerably in the
forthcoming years.
As per Technavio, the growing adoption of EB curing technology will have
a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
web-to-print (W2P) market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global web-to-print (W2P) market: Growing
adoption of EB curing technology
EB technology is gaining prominence as a further development of UV-cured
ink technology. A beam of high-energy electrons is used to cure the
digital printing inks used for W2P. The popularity of UV-cured inks is
growing owing to the increasing demand for cost-effective printing inks
with a soft-touch or textured coating. The EB-cured ink system offers
several advantages, including good print quality, product resistance,
and high gloss while eliminating the need for interstation curing. Also,
EB-cured inks offer reduced ink consumption during the printing process.
As a result, the advantages of EB curing technology are expected to
increase the demand for digital printing inks, which, in turn, will
boost the global W2P market growth during the next few years.
“W2P services offer a variety of product customization and print
distribution categories while helping customers select the print service
providers as per their requirement. Also, variations in product
customization and distribution offered by W2P are further expected to
fuel its adoption during the forecast period,” says a senior
research analyst at Technavio.
Global web-to-print (W2P) market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global web-to-print (W2P)
market by application (print media and advertising, and personalized
products) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South
America, and MEA).
Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South
America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in Europe can be
attributed to the increase in the production and consumption of printed
gift products, including photo books and customized stationery in
European countries such as France, Germany, and the UK.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005067/en/