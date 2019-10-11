Log in
Global Webbing Market 2019-2023 | Non-Replenishment Approach of Apparel Retailers to Boost Growth | Technavio

10/11/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

The global webbing market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005374/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global webbing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing number of trade agreements between countries has resulted in an increase in containerized sea-borne and air-borne trade activities. For instance, the comprehensive and progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2018 increased the containerized trade activities in the trans-pacific route. The strong economic growth of Asian countries has also increased the volume of containerized cargo. The growth in the number of containerized trade activities has created a strong demand for effective strapping equipment to reduce the risk of product damage during transit. This is directly influencing the demand for webbing, as it is used as a strapping material for netting cargo. The rise in the global containerized cargo trade is one of the key factors driving the growth of the webbing market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31280

As per Technavio, the non-replenishment approach of apparel retailers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Webbing Market: Non-Replenishment Approach of Apparel retailers

Apparel retailers are increasingly adopting the non-replenishment approach in their inventory procurement. This approach enables retailers to restock their inventory multiple times in a year with diverse collections. This approach also provides retailers with the flexibility to adapt to the changing market demands and trends. Many established apparel retailers such as Zara, Mango, and Esprit have adopted the non-replenishment approach to increase their market share. The growing requirement from apparel retailers is increasing the production volume of apparel products. These factors are driving the demand for webbing materials, such as elastic materials.

“Apart from the non-replenishment approach of apparel retailers, increase in the sale of electric vehicles, and the shift in textile manufacturing base from Europe to Asia are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Webbing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global webbing market by end-users (apparel, automotive, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market This can be attributed to factors such as state incentives for the apparel industry, rising number of trade agreements, and the availability of raw materials in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
