Global Welding Power Supply Market 2018-2022| Energy Efficiency Due to Inverter-Based Welding Power Supply to Boost Demand| Technavio

The emergence of laser technology is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
welding power supply market 2018-2022. The adoption and use of
laser welding technology is increasing rapidly, thanks to a series of
technological developments that has undergone over the last few years.
This technology is extensively used to weld a wide range of materials,
particularly those with higher melting points, difficult welding
properties, and higher heat conduction such as carbon steels, cobalt
alloys, and aluminum alloys. The maximum demand for laser welding
technology is obtained from industries such as medical device
technology, photovoltaics, and entertainment electronics.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global welding power supply market is the energy
efficiency due to the inverter-based welding power supply:
Global welding power supply market: Energy
efficiency due to inverter-based welding power supply
Traditional transformer-style welding power sources are considerably
larger and draw a large amount of power as compared to an inverter-based
welding power supply. This leads to higher utility bill and limits the
number of power sources. Inverter-based power sources, on the other
hand, offer a lower power draw and more flexibility regarding the number
of units that can be run on the existing power. For instance, a 350-amp
conventional TIG power source draws 128 amps of input power under a
rated load of 230-volt single-phase power. Under the same circumstances,
a comparable TIG inverter draws only 32 amps. This offers companies the
flexibility to add more machines and workstations on existing power
without having to expand or build in more power. This is likely to
impact the growth of the market positively.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power,
“The adoption of magnesium alloy in increasing significantly in the
automotive industry. New materials like magnesium are expected to create
a need for new and updated power supply tools and machines that will
assist in welding such finely tuned metals. This indeed is contributing
to the significant growth of the global welding power supply market.”
Global welding power supply market:
Segmentation analysis
The global welding power supply market research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (automotive, construction, shipbuilding, and
A&D), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 46% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively.
Although the Americas held a market share of less than APAC in 2017, it
is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the
forecast period.
