Global Welding Power Supply Market 2018-2022| Energy Efficiency Due to Inverter-Based Welding Power Supply to Boost Demand| Technavio

12/26/2018 | 05:26pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global welding power supply market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005058/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global welding power supply market from ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global welding power supply market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emergence of laser technology is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global welding power supply market 2018-2022. The adoption and use of laser welding technology is increasing rapidly, thanks to a series of technological developments that has undergone over the last few years. This technology is extensively used to weld a wide range of materials, particularly those with higher melting points, difficult welding properties, and higher heat conduction such as carbon steels, cobalt alloys, and aluminum alloys. The maximum demand for laser welding technology is obtained from industries such as medical device technology, photovoltaics, and entertainment electronics.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global welding power supply market is the energy efficiency due to the inverter-based welding power supply:

Global welding power supply market: Energy efficiency due to inverter-based welding power supply

Traditional transformer-style welding power sources are considerably larger and draw a large amount of power as compared to an inverter-based welding power supply. This leads to higher utility bill and limits the number of power sources. Inverter-based power sources, on the other hand, offer a lower power draw and more flexibility regarding the number of units that can be run on the existing power. For instance, a 350-amp conventional TIG power source draws 128 amps of input power under a rated load of 230-volt single-phase power. Under the same circumstances, a comparable TIG inverter draws only 32 amps. This offers companies the flexibility to add more machines and workstations on existing power without having to expand or build in more power. This is likely to impact the growth of the market positively.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, “The adoption of magnesium alloy in increasing significantly in the automotive industry. New materials like magnesium are expected to create a need for new and updated power supply tools and machines that will assist in welding such finely tuned metals. This indeed is contributing to the significant growth of the global welding power supply market.”

Global welding power supply market: Segmentation analysis

The global welding power supply market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (automotive, construction, shipbuilding, and A&D), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 46% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. Although the Americas held a market share of less than APAC in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
