Global West Nile Virus Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Bayer AG | Technavio

10/08/2019 | 09:13am EDT

The global West Nile Virus therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 23.46 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005557/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global West Nile Virus therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page research report with TOC on "West Nile Virus Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by application (neuroinvasive and non-neuroinvasive) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019 - 2023" at Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the availability of over-the-counter therapeutics. Also, rising awareness is anticipated to further boost the growth of the West Nile Virus therapeutics market.

West Nile Virus infection does not have a specific drug or vaccine that is approved or ideal for patients. However, the CDC recommends the treatment of associated symptoms using OTC analgesics. OTC drugs such as aspirin and ibuprofen are the most commonly used drugs, which patients use to self-medicate and treat their illness at home. The purchase of these drugs does not require a prescription from a doctor and are of low cost. These benefits boost patient adherence and will drive the growth of the West Nile Virus therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Five West Nile Virus Therapeutics Companies:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. has business operations under the segment pharmaceuticals. This segment focuses on manufacturing and commercialization of generic pharmaceutical products and APIs. The company offers Acetaminophen, which belongs to a class of drugs called analgesics (pain relievers) and antipyretics (fever reducers).

Bayer AG

Bayer AG owns and operates businesses under various segments such as pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and animal health. The company offers BAYER ASPIRIN, which is an NSAID, containing acetylsalicylic acid as its API. It is used for the treatment of pain, fever, and inflammation.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc owns and operates businesses under various segments such as pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. Furthermore, the company offers Panadol, which is an NSAID, containing acetaminophen as its API. It used for the treatment of pain and fever.

Granules India Ltd.

Granules India Ltd. has business segments, including finished dosages, APIs, and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates. The company offers Paracetamol, which is an NSAID, containing acetaminophen as its API. It is used for the treatment of pain and fever.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. has business operations under various segments such as consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company offers TYLENOL, which is used to treat mild-to-moderate pain and to reduce fever.

Technavio has segmented the West Nile Virus therapeutics based on the end-users and region.

West Nile Virus Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Neuroinvasive
  • Non-neuroinvasive

West Nile Virus Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

Digital Health Market – Global Digital Health Market by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Oral Irrigators Market – Global Oral Irrigators Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (cordless oral irrigators and countertop oral irrigators).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
