Global Whipping Cream Market 2019-2023| Rising Demand for Organic Whipping Cream to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
01/07/2019 | 05:03am EST

The global whipping cream market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005467/en/

Technavio predicts the global whipping cream market to post a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

Technavio predicts the global whipping cream market to post a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.(Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of cafés. The rise in the number of cafés and coffee shops is a driving factor for the market. This is because whipped cream is widely used in beverages like coffee, milkshakes, iced teas, hot chocolate, and others. Several cafés also offer pastries, cupcakes, waffles, scones and other food products where whipping cream is used as a topping. Moreover, varied tastes and preferences for premium coffee have further led to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Leading café chains such as Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and Dunkin Brands are opening their outlets in many developing economies of Asia and South America. The growth in infrastructures like new airports and expressways in developing countries also give major coffee chains the scope of establishing their outlets. Thus, it can be expected that the global whipping cream market will register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global whipping cream market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for organic whipping cream as one of the key emerging trends in the global whipping cream market:

Global whipping cream market: Rising demand for organic whipping cream

The preference for natural and organic products like organic whipping cream is expected to support the growth of the global whipping cream market. Consumers are trying to curb their intake of food that contains chemical pesticides and fertilizers. The raw materials used to manufacture organic whipping cream are organically-produced, which means that only organic fertilizers and pesticides are used to produce them. The growing awareness of the health benefits of organic products is a significant factor that will drive the demand for organic whipping cream during the forecast period. Consumers in developed countries like the US, Italy, France, and Germany are purchasing organic products at higher prices than conventional products. This consumption pattern is expected to continue through the forecast period.

“Along with the rising demand for organic whipping cream, other factors such as the emergence of private label brands, new innovative and flavored whipping creams, new product launches, and the expansion in the retail landscape are expected to boost the growth of the global whipping cream market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global whipping cream market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global whipping cream market by product (dairy-based and non-dairy-based) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 46%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
