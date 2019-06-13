Global White Tea Market 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global white tea market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global white tea market is the
increasing awareness of the health benefits of white tea. White tea has
been gaining popularity among modern consumers owing to the presence of
many essential biologically active components. In addition, white tea
also helps in eliminating free radicals due to the presence of
antioxidants. Furthermore, this tea also aids in lowering the blood
pressure while reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases. Also, the
regular consumption of white tea is expected to improve glucose
tolerance and reduce plasma glucose levels. Thus, the growing awareness
of several benefits offered by white tea among the consumers is likely
to foster market growth during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the increasing use of white tea in the cosmetic
industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its
growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
white tea market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2019-2023.
Global white tea market: Increasing adoption of
white tea in the cosmetic industry
White tea plays a key role in protecting the skin from UV damage as it
possesses anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and other properties. These
benefits have also made white tea a popular ingredient in skin care
products including creams, lotions, serums, toners, and cleansers. In
addition, white tea also protects the skin from aging. The polyphenols
present in white tea suppress the formation of free radicals responsible
for damaging the skin’s network of cells while aiding in maintaining a
healthy skin. As a result, the growing use of white tea extracts in the
cosmetics industry are expected to accelerate the white tea market
growth during the next few years.
“With the growth of the online retail sector, the sale of innovative
products including white tea are expected to witness continuous increase
in the forthcoming years. Benefits including secure transactions, cash
on delivery options, easy and convenient return policies, and efficient
customer service are expected to drive the online sales of white tea
among health-conscious consumers,” says a senior research analyst at
Technavio.
Global white tea market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global white tea market by
distribution channel (offline and online) and geographic regions (APAC,
Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and
South America respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed
to several factors including shifting consumption patterns, growth of
the food and beverage industry, and the proliferation of new products
introduced by existing vendors in the region.
