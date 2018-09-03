Global Wireless Infrastructure Evolution Markets, 2018-2023: Bundle Report Focusing on Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Mobile Edge Computing, and Analytics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wireless
Infrastructure Evolution: Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Mobile Edge
Computing, and Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This research evaluates leading solution providers including hardware,
software, integrated platforms, and services. The report includes
quantitative analysis with forecasts covering AI technology and systems
by type, use case, application, and industry vertical. Forecast also
cover each major market sector including consumer, enterprise,
industrial, and government. The report also includes specific industry
recommendations with respect to Artificial Intelligence hardware,
software and services.
This research also assesses the impact of AI in various networking
products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and
software platforms (network automation, optimization, and
transformation). The report also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge
Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support
of AI driven networking ecosystems. In addition, the impact of 5G
networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is
also evaluated.
It also analyzes technologies, products, and solutions from key solution
providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive
landscape. The report also provides a comprehensive quantitative
assessment of the AI driven networking market based on major market
segments and sub-segments, AI technology type, deployment type, network
type, industry vertical and region. All purchases of Mind Commerce
reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key
findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This
needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.
This research also provides an in-depth assessment of both technical
issues (enabling technologies, 5G standardization and research
initiatives, spectrum bands, etc.) and business areas (market drivers,
challenges, use cases, vertical market applications, regulatory issues,
trial commitments, introduction strategies, and impact to CSPs), as well
as analysis of the emerging 5G ecosystem. This research evaluates
enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing.
Key Topics Covered:
Artificial Intelligence Market by Platforms, Components,
Deployment Mode, Applications, and Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Overview
3 Technology and Impact Analysis
4 Market and Application Analysis
5 Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
6 AI Embedded IoT Device and Things Deployment Forecasts 2018 - 2023
7 Company Analysis
8 Conclusions and Recommendations
Next Generation Networking for Artificial Intelligence (AI):
Market Outlook for AI driven SDN, 5G, IoT, and Network Analytics 2018 -
2023
1 Introduction
2 Technology and Market Landscape
3 AI driven Networking Market Analysis and Forecasts
4 Company Analysis
5 Conclusions and Recommendations
5G Market Assessment: Vendor Strategies, Technology and
Infrastructure Outlook and Application Forecasts 2020 - 2025
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview
4 5G Enabling Technologies
5 5G Research Forecasts and Developments
6 Global 5G Market Forecasts
7 5G Company Analysis
8 Mobile Operator 5G Requirements
9 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services
Network Slicing in 5G Networks 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts
4 Conclusions and Recommendations
Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC): Market Outlook and Forecasts
2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture
4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities
5 MEC Ecosystem
6 MEC Application and Service Strategies
7 MEC Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023
8 Conclusions and Recommendations
9 Appendix: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue 2018 - 2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbrx2t/global_wireless?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005091/en/